Bold Thieves Use Stolen Compact Loader, Backhoe to Steal ATMs

Dec 4, 2024
Cat backhoe in parking lot used to steal ATM in Puyallup Washington
This backhoe was used to steal an ATM in broad daylight with witnesses watching the crime in Puyallup, Washington.
Puyallup Police Department

Thieves are getting bolder when it comes to stealing construction equipment – using it to commit other crimes.

Recently, thieves used a stolen compact track loader in Toledo, Ohio, to steal an ATM, and 10 days later, a stolen backhoe was used to take an ATM in Puyallup, Washington, in broad daylight with witnesses watching the crime.

CTL ATM Theft Caught on Video

At about 4:30 a.m. November 20, thieves using a stolen compact track loader and pickup truck knocked over and took off with an ATM at Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union.

The credit union’s surveillance camera shows a maroon pickup and a Kubota CTL arrive at the ATM drive thru.

The CTL operator uses pallet forks to pry loose the ATM and eventually knocks it over. The pickup driver comes around and pushes the ATM away. The CTL was used to load the ATM into the back of the pickup.

The thieves left the CTL behind, which was later returned to the construction company, which was about 2 miles away. The truck, which was stolen from a different owner, was not recovered.

The thieves are still on the loose.

You can watch the incident on WTVG 13 Action News, by clicking here.

ATM Stolen in Broad Daylight with Backhoe

remains of ATM kiosk destroyed in ATM theft in Puyallup WashingtonThe remains of an ATM kiosk after three masked men steal an ATM with a backhoe and pickup truck.Puyallup Police DepartmentThieves in Puyallup, Washington, were even more brazen in their ATM heist, operating at 8:50 a.m. November 30 in front of witnesses.

Police got the call of the theft in progress after witnesses saw a Cat backhoe being used to dismantle an ATM kiosk in a parking lot and then loading the ATM into the back of a Ford F-350. The three thieves were wearing ski masks and dressed in dark clothing.

When Puyallup police officers arrived, the thieves were speeding off in the truck, leaving the backhoe behind. A high-speed chase ensued. The truck driver entered oncoming lanes of traffic at times, police said. The chase ended when they reached the Sumner city limits.

Police determined that the backhoe had been stolen from a construction site about 2 miles away and had been driven to the ATM. The truck was stolen from Kitsap County, about an hour away from the crime scene.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the thieves.

For tips on how to prevent your equipment from getting stolen, check out:

A Detective’s Perspective on Preventing Equipment Theft

