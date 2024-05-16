Case CE Expands Wheel Loader Range with New 651G

Case CE 651G Wheel Loader.
Case Construction Equipment

Case CE has rolled out its all-new 651G wheel loader, filling the gap between the company's 621G and 721G, at an operating weight of 30,890 pounds.

The eighth model in the range has a lift capacity of 16,100 pounds and nearly 24,000 pounds of breakout force. 

The 651G is powered by a 172-horsepower FPT engine with selective catalytic reduction technology to increase fuel efficiency, keep exhaust temperatures low and eliminate regeneration, Case says. That also means no diesel particulate filter. Two power modes are available: Max for full power or Smart for up to 10% fuel savings compared to Max mode.

Three loader arm configurations are available. The Z-bar linkage offers maximum performance, while the XR configuration provides longer arms for increased dump height. The XT parallel arms are ideal for loading and material handling with a bucket or forks.

The 651G's hinge pin height is 4 inches higher than the 621G for better clearance when loading trucks and mixers. A new curved bucket offers better material retention. It also gets a larger hydraulic pump, which provides more flow for faster cycle times.

The 8-inch LCD touchscreen display and adjustable electrohydraulic controls allow operators to independently set boom and bucket responsiveness to smooth, moderate or aggressive. Three configurable buttons allow the operator to pre-program three functions or settings.

Operators can weigh loads and track material moved with an optional integrated payload system. Detailed reporting on the system is available through Case SiteWatch telematics.

The large single-paned front window, rear sloping hood and optional LED light package and backup camera improve visibility. Additional features in the roomy cab include a fully adjustable workstation, AC and heat, multiple seat options and Bluetooth radio and phone connectivity.

Warranty and Maintenance

Accessing critical maintenance points is made easier with the 651G’s electric rear hood. All major regular service points, including HVAC filters and components, can be accessed from ground level.

Each G Series wheel loader comes with ProCare, which includes:

  • Three-year 3,000-hour full-machine factory warranty
  • Three-year 2,000-hour planned maintenance contract
  • Five-year Case SiteWatch telematics subscription
