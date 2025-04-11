Cat Rolls Out Next-Generation 775 Dump Truck at Bauma

Don McLoud
Apr 11, 2025
Caterpillar

Caterpillar showed the first of its next-generation rigid-frame dump trucks at the Bauma construction equipment show in Germany this week.

The 71-ton 775 off-highway truck gets a new frame design, suspension and safety features like 360-degree surround cameras and an obstacle-detection radar system. It could even be equipped for full autonomous operation, as the company is developing its MineStar Command system for the 775.

The truck is slated for market in 2026, with MineStar Command availability for the 775 to be announced later.

What’s New for the 775?

The new Cat 775 has a 71-ton payload.The new Cat 775 has a 71-ton payload.CaterpillarAs mentioned above, Cat gave the hauler what it calls “an industry-first frame design.” That design lowers the truck’s empty weight, which could mean larger payloads and better fuel efficiency, the company says.  

The truck also gets 10% more body volume, which improves weight distribution and structural efficiency, compared to its predecessor, the 775G, according to Caterpillar. There is 30% less welding than on the 775G, which increases durability and makes it easier to repair. Cat estimates it will have a life span of 40,000 hours.

Another new feature is a redesigned suspension that lowers the truck’s center of gravity. Operators should notice less bouncing on the tires and driveline and less vibration and energy feedback into the truck. The new suspension will also improve handling and deliver a tighter turning radius, as well as enable higher speeds on curves and driving in higher gears to reduce fuel consumption, the company says.  

The 825-horsepower Cat C27 engine is designed for increased fuel efficiency over previous models and “with advanced electronic powertrain controls that deliver faster cycles and reduced road maintenance.”

The new cab gets larger windows, as well as automatic temperature controls and Cat’s “next-generation deluxe seat.”

Operators will have a 360-degree view around the truck. Cat Detect uses cameras and radar to alert operators to hazards in critical areas around the truck, including front, rear and turning radius on each side, the company says.

About Autonomy

Caterpillar demonstrates its fully autonomous 777 rigid-frame dump truck at Luck Stone’s Bull Run plant in Chantilly, Virginia.Caterpillar demonstrates its fully autonomous 777 rigid-frame dump truck at Luck Stone’s Bull Run plant in Chantilly, Virginia.CaterpillarCaterpillar has long been a player in autonomous mining trucks, but in December, it announced the first self-driving 777 rigid-frame dump truck for the aggregates industry.

The autonomous 777 runs on Cat’s MineStar Command system and has been deployed at Luck Stone’s Bull Run Plant in Chantilly, Virginia.

Caterpillar says it is engineering the new 775 to enable future autonomous capability for owners.

“We are using the lessons learned from working with our U.S.-based customer, Luck Stone, where we have MineStar Command for hauling installed on four Cat 777 trucks,” says Denise Johnson, group president of Caterpillar Resource Industries. “The shift to the aggregate industry, where we are automating fewer trucks that don’t haul material 24 hours a day, is helping transform our technology and processes to manage smaller operations.”

Service Improvements

Cat 775 TruckCaterpillarCaterpillar lists a variety of improvements for servicing and maintaining the 775, such as:

  • Extended-interval filters with ground-level access.
  • Ground-level lockout features and a serviceable suspension.
  • Fire-suppression-ready design to simplify system installation.
  • “Remote Flash instantly provides access to the latest software updates and enables the updates to be scheduled and executed at a time that doesn’t interrupt the production schedule.”
  • “Remote Troubleshoot enables the dealer to perform diagnostics remotely while the truck is still in operation.”

Quick Specs

Caterpillar released the following specs for the next-generation 775:

Cat 775 SpecsCaterpillar

 

