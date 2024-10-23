Hitachi plans to begin sales of its new EH4000AC-5 rigid-frame dump truck in 2025.

Hitachi Construction Machinery rolled out its new EH4000AC-5 rigid-frame dump truck at Minexpo in Las Vegas, giving the model a 21-ton increase in payload over the previous model, a 5 mph increase in speed and the ability to convert to electric power.

The new truck boasts a 266-ton payload and top speed of 40 mph. Hitachi says it achieved this by building the frame and body with “metal fabrication techniques perfected in the design of hydraulic excavators.”

The company also strengthened the suspension for smoother, more stable performance. The truck runs on a 2,500-horsepower Cummins diesel engine. Operators get three driving modes: High Power, Power and Eco.

Hitachi changed the braking from front dry brakes to wet brakes in both front and rear and improved the retarder auxiliary brakes. It also says it provides elevated electric braking and a new brake pedal for both hydraulic and electric braking.

The cab has been redesigned with an upgraded center console with ergonomic switches and levers. The monitor shows the operator the safety conditions around the truck, as well as loading conditions and other information.

Hitachi also made the truck convertible to full electric operation. It can be upgraded with batteries and a trolley dynamic charging system that receives power from overhead lines.

The EH4000AC-5 is compatible with Hitachi’s Consite Mine telematics service, which remotely monitors the status of mining machinery.

“Consite Mine issues two types of reports consisting of ‘Scheduled Reports’ that inform customers of the machines' operational status via email and a smartphone app and ‘Alarm Reports’ that are issued whenever various sensors detect abnormalities in the machinery,” the company says.

Hitachi plans to start sales of the new truck in 2025.