Dig Deeper, Reach Farther: Link-Belt’s 3 New Long-Front X4S Excavators

Don McLoud
Nov 20, 2024
Link-Belt 260X4S Long Front Excavator by pond
The new Link-Belt X4S Long Front Excavators get anywhere from 20 to 25 feet of extra reach and 18 to 22 feet of additional dig depth over standard X4S models.
Link-Belt

Link-Belt rolled out its all-new line of X4S excavators at ConExpo 2023 and has now introduced long-reach models for three of them: the 220, 260, and 370.

The new Long Front Excavators range in size from 52,000 to 88,400 pounds and get around 51 to 61 feet of reach at ground level – a 20- to 25-foot boost over the standard models. They also can dig down to 39.5 to 46 feet, depending on the model, for an increase over the standard X4S excavators of 18 to 22 feet.

The company says the excavators are designed for road construction, site remediation, dredging and waterway work, among other tasks.

static shot white background Link-Belt 370X4S Long-Front ExcavatorLink-Belt 370X4S Long-Front ExcavatorLink-BeltThey run on an Isuzu diesel engine that does not require a diesel particulate filter, which Link-Belt says saves on maintenance. Fuel-filter change intervals are every 500 hours. The new models also consume less diesel exhaust fluid with a “consumption rate of only 2-3% compared to diesel fuel,” the company says.

Operators get four work modes, including Speed Priority, Eco and Lift. The SP mode saves on fuel compared to the previous X4 series by anywhere from 3% to 4%, depending on the model.

Link-Belt touts the excavators’ electronically controlled hydraulic pump system and the Spool Stroke Control for increasing precision and performance.

In the ROPS and FOPS cab, operators will find more legroom than the previous series, as well as a high-back, tilting, heated seat and a high-definition, 10-inch LCD monitor with anti-glare coating. The display can be customized for such information as hydraulic attachment names, warning messages, SCR auto-regeneration status and in-cab pressure controls. Link-Belt’s Wide Angle Visual Enhancement System provides a 270-degree view around the excavators.

Quick Spec Comparison

The Link-Belt chart below gives a spec comparison of its new 220, 260 and 370 X4S Long Front Excavators.

Below that is a listing of the standard X4S models’ reach and dig depth for comparison.

Link-Belt X4SLF Spec ChartLink-BeltMax reach/dig depth for standard X4S models:

  • 220 X4S – 31’ 11” / 21’ 10”
  • 260 X4S – 33’ 2” / 22’ 8”
  • 370 X4S – 36’ 1” / 24’ 2”
