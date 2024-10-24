The new Engcon S70 coupler comes standard with the company's EC-Oil system than enables automatic quick connections to attachments from the excavator cab.

Engcon continues to improve its line of EC-Oil automatic quick couplers, bringing forth the latest upgrade for its S70 for 20- to 30-metric ton excavators.

The couplers handle all the connections automatically, including all hydraulic fluid linkages between the attachment and excavator. The process can be completed in seconds while the operator stays in the cab. The coupler connects to other tools, such as buckets, tiltrotators and hydraulic hammers.

The company says the new S70 coupler will allow owners to retrofit to the EC-Oil system because the new coupler no longer has hoses, which reduces the risk of fluid leakage. The coupler also gets increased hydraulic flow and is recommended for excavators with 3,050 to 3,630 psi. It can handle up to 5,080 psi.

Engcon designed the S70 for safety when connecting excavator and attachment through four steps:

Electronic sensors detect when both pins have contact. Check valve prevents the hydraulic cylinder from opening even if a hose ruptures or a pressure drop should occur. Exterior springs keep the coupler locked even if the electronics and hydraulics fail. Unique lock bolt design prevents the bucket from dropping out of position even if all three of the preceding steps should fail, the company says.

Other features on the S70 coupler include external audible and visible warning signals to alert the surrounding area, standardized control panel and welded high-strength steel construction.

Engcon says its couplers fit all excavators in the specified weight class independent of the excavator’s control system.

The new S70 follows the S60 coupler, introduced last year for excavators weighing 12 to 19 metric tons.

The company plans to roll out new models in the first half of 2025: S40 for excavators weighing 3 to 6 metric tons, S45 for 6 to 11 metric tons, and its largest, the S80, for 27 to 40 metric tons.