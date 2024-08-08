Komatsu's lineup of four demolition excavators enters the North American market: the PC290LC-11, PC360LC-11, PC490LC-11 and PC490HRD-11.

Komatsu has been selling four demolition excavators in Europe for more than 20 years and now believes it’s time North American contractors got a chance to buy them.

During Komatsu Demo Days for its dealers earlier this year, the company rolled out its PC490HRD-11 high-reach excavator, which features an extended height of 104 feet and the K100 automatic boom change system. (You can watch the excavator automatically connect and disconnect its boom in our video by clicking here.)

Komatsu is also bringing forth three more demolition models: the PC290LC-11, PC360LC-11 and PC490LC-11. They range from 67,120 pounds to 107,497 pounds.

Unlike the high-reach PC490HRD, these excavators are straight-boom models but have a reach that is 22% to 26% longer than standard excavators, according to Komatsu. The models are designed to tackle tough demolition jobs. They get extra protection, such as heavy-duty revolving frames and under guards, bucket cylinder guard, boom light protection guards and reinforced attachment linkage, the company says.

Through the in-cab touchscreens, operators can plug in flows and pressures for up to 15 attachments for customized operation. That includes Montabert attachments and Lehnhoff quick couplers. The couplers enable operators to change attachments, including hydraulic hoses, without leaving the cab.

Other standard features on the excavators include KomVision 360-degree bird’s-eye camera view, proportional joystick controls, and front, top window guards.

Here’s a look at each of the demolition excavators:

PC290LC-11

Weight: 67,120 lbs.

Engine: 196 hp @ 2,000 rpm

Max dig height: 42’ 8”

Max dump height: 31’ 11”

PC360LC-11

Weight: 78,551 lbs.

Engine: 257 hp @ 1,950 rpm

Max dig height: 42’ 5”

Max dump height: 31’ 6”

PC490LC-11

Weight: 107,497 lbs.

Engine: 359 hp @ 1,900 rpm

Max dig height: 47’ 3”

Max dump height: 35’ 2”

PC490HRD-11