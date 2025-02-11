Man Arrested After Equipment Rampage Damages Vehicles

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct the type of equipment being operated.

A 23-year-old man was arrested after using a telehandler to destroy vehicles at his family’s residence in Benton County, Washington, according to law enforcement.

A Benton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post February 6 said the man was intoxicated and “began crushing several vehicles with the large piece of equipment, which caused significant damage.”

When officers arrived at the scene, the man ran away. Deputies soon found him and arrested him.

He faces charges of felony malicious mischief and driving under the influence. The Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured in the incident.

Photos provided by the Sheriff’s Office showed overturned vehicles, and a Cat telehandler toppled onto its side.