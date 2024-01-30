Cemen Tech's CD2 volumetric concrete mixer features a new SCM dual bin, enabling real-time mixing of individual ingredients at any proportions needed.

Cemen Tech has introduced the CD2, the next generation of its line of computerized volumetric concrete mixer models.

A fully automated addition to the C Series lineup, the CD2 features a unique split bin with individual compartments to transport and blend various supplementary cementing materials (SCMs).

Among the options is fly ash, a component that Cemen Tech said is mandated by Department of Transportation (DOT) standards and municipalities.

"Experience is our foundation, and it fuels our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in volumetric concrete solutions,” said Connor Deering, CEO, and president of Cemen Tech. “The Cemen Tech CD2 builds upon this legacy, providing contractors with a tool that not only meets but exceeds their expectations in terms of accuracy, durability, and efficiency."

The CD2 features a new SCM dual bin, enabling real-time mixing of individual ingredients at any proportions needed. The dual bin design also doubles the amount of mixes this unit can produce. The split bins hold up to 115 cubic feet of cement and 80 cubic feet of fly ash.

Like other Cemen Tech volumetric mixers, the CD2 measures, mixes, and dispenses from a single unit. Each ingredient – sand, stone, cement powder, fly ash, water, and additives – is stored in separate compartments and mixed precisely on-site. This approach allows for quick quality control testing, reducing downtime and material waste.

“The CD2 is a valuable tool for contractors, delivering high-quality concrete with low waste, meeting customer specifications, and complying with local, state, and federal project requirements,” Mark Rinehart, vice president of sales and marketing at Cemen Tech, notes the growing trend of fly ash replacing cement for enhanced concrete performance.

Beyond its mixing capabilities, the CD2 also replaces traditional bag filters with cartridge filters, eliminating the need to add and remove bags from the filter system.

Cemen Tech says eliminating the bag filters simplifies maintenance and improves filtration while offering operators greater convenience when pneumatically filling the cement bin.