Hitachi has updated its medium and large excavator lineup with six new ZAXIS-7 models that range from 58,433 to 192,938 pounds: the ZX250LC-7, ZX300LC-7, ZX350LC-7, ZX490LC-7, ZX690LC-7 and ZX890LC-7.

The completely redesigned models follow the release of four new full-size excavators and a trio of “ultrashort tail-swing” models at last year’s ConExpo.

Hitachi says the ZAXIS-7 excavators include upgraded features that enhance operator comfort, visibility, fuel efficiency, durability and productivity.

“These excavators showcase next-generation hydraulic systems paired with reliable Isuzu engines to provide increased productivity and reduced fuel consumption. The new ZX-7 excavators are reliable and built to perform in the toughest working conditions,” said Patrick Baker, product manager for medium and large excavators, Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas.

Depending on the size, the excavators get one of three hydraulic systems – the HIOS V, TRIAS II or TRIAS III - which Hitachi says are designed to increase machine responsiveness, lower hydraulic loss and reduce fuel consumption.

Critical components have been enhanced for added strength and durability, including:

A strengthened undercarriage crossbeam.

An improved roller design to prevent mud from entering and damaging the oil seals.

Improved idler sealing on the upper and lower rollers.

A track undercover to protect the joint from damage.

Bushings installed in the brackets at the boom ends and the boom feet for added durability.

“The ZX-7 excavators feature heavy-duty boom and stick configurations designed to handle tough working conditions. Newly strengthened undercarriage components, such as idlers, rollers and improved seals carry long-term reliability,” said Baker.

Comfort and convenience

Hitachi equipped the ZAXIS-7 excavators with larger, quieter and more ergonomic cabs. The cabs feature more head clearance, leg room, and a one-touch adjustable air suspension seat with an integrated control console.

To reduce noise and vibration, Hitachi increased the thickness of the rear glass, added a seal between the cab and floor plate and attached the cab to the base of the machine with four fluid-filled elastic mounts. Design enhancements, including an engine air filter and sealed internal filter for the air conditioner, improve air quality and prevent dust intrusion.

Beyond panoramic visibility from the operator’s seat, an Aerial Angle peripheral vision camera system provides a 270-degree bird’s-eye view of the environment around the machine, and a rearview camera displays the area immediately below the counterweight.

The 8-inch anti-glare monitor controls the Bluetooth radio and allows for hands-free calls from the cab.

All models come with Hitachi’s ConSite telematics tool, which tracks data such as idle time, operating time, and fuel efficiency. It also alerts to upcoming maintenance needs and helps maximize machine efficiency and minimize downtime, Hitachi says. ConSite OIL lets operators check engine oil and coolant levels from the monitor. ConSite Air allows dealers to diagnose issues and send over-the-air updates remotely.

Additional features include LED lights, low-effort pilot controls and wiper blades. A two-way pattern change valve for ISO or SAE controls and auxiliary piping and relief valves for improved performance during breaker/hammer operation comes standard on the ZX250LC-7 through ZX490LC-7 models or as dealer-installed options on the ZX690LC-7 and ZX890LC-7.

Quick Specs:

ZX250LC-7

Engine Rated Power: 140 kW

Operating Weight: 26,400 – 28,300 kg

Bucket Heaped: 0.80 – 1.40 cubic meters

ZX300LC-7

Engine Rated Power: 197 kW

Operating Weight: 30,400 – 32,200 kg

Bucket Heaped: 1.0 – 1.62 cubic meters

ZX350LC-7

Engine Rated Power: 210 kW

Operating Weight: 35,200 – 37,500 kg

Bucket Heaped: 1.15 – 1.86 cubic meters

ZX490LC-7

Engine Rated Power: 296 kW

Operating Weight: 50,400 – 52,200 kg

Bucket Heaped: 2.10 – 2.50 cubic meters

ZX690LC-7

Engine Rated Power: 348 kW

Operating Weight: 69,400 – 71,400 kg

Bucket Heaped: 2.90 – 4.00 cubic meters

ZX890LC-7

Engine Rated Power: 382 kW

Operating Weight: 84,600 – 87,500 kg

Bucket Heaped: 3.50 – 5.0 cubic meters