Skid steer loaders are a great tool for winter snow removal but when there is a lack of traction, productivity tanks.

SnowWolf says its WolfPaw tires will stop operators from slipping, sliding and spinning because they’re “the only snow tire designed specifically for skid steers.”

The 6.6- to 8.5-inch-wide tires exert nearly double the ground pressure of standard 10- to 14-inch skid steer tires, SnowWolf says. Due to the unique width, WolfPaw tires come with both the tire and rims and feature a special tread pattern designed specifically for machinery on snow and ice. The tires are 28 to 36 inches in height, allowing them to be used with skid steers of all sizes.

“Having the narrower tread doubles your ground pressure, therefore increasing your traction,” says SnowWolf Co-CEO Mark Holman. “Designed and built by SnowWolf, this tire is not a retread. It is a 10-ply tire built specifically for this application.

SnowWolf offers a full refund if operators are unhappy with the performance of the tires after the first use. The tires start at $2,195 and can be purchased from authorized dealers. 

