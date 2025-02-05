A man in a stolen compact track loader led police on a chase in Mobile, Alabama, that closed an interstate and involved shots fired by police at the suspect who was later stopped and hospitalized.

A Kubota SVL75-3 compact track loader, valued at about $100,000, was reported stolen January 30 by an asphalt paving company and was reportedly used to strike a person. The CTL was spotted around 10 a.m. by a police officer in the Tillmans Corner community.

According to a Mobile Police Department statement, officers attempted a traffic stop, but the operator tried to hit an officer with the CTL and headed toward westbound Interstate 10 near Highway 90.

The operator ignored another attempted traffic stop and led officers on a slow chase on westbound I-10. At one point the CTL headed toward police vehicles with its bucket raised as if to hit them. As police drove in the other direction to avoid the CTL, the operator turned around and for a while headed in the wrong direction on the interstate.

Traffic Cam Watch Traffic-camera video showed a dozen or so police vehicles on the scene in pursuit or trying to set up roadblocks on I-10.

The CTL operator eventually exited back onto Highway 90. The loader struck one police vehicle and “caused major damage to the vehicle,” police reported.

The chase continued with more attempts by the CTL operator to hit police vehicles and officers, and “officers engaged the driver with gunfire,” police said. “The driver was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

No further details about the incident have been released. ALGO traffic cameras over the interstate caught much of the I-10 portion of the chase on video, which can be seen from video posted on YouTube by Traffic Cam Watch by clicking here.