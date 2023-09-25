Bobcat’s new 4-metric-ton E40 compact excavator features less than 2 inches of tailswing, a standard long arm and nearly 4,000 pounds of lifting capacity.

The new model runs on a 40-horsepower, turbocharged Bobcat engine that does not require a diesel particulate filter to meet Tier 4 Final emission standards. The fuel filter also has a larger capacity than previous models to last longer.

Bobcat plans to hit the market with the E40 in late 2023 and debut it at the Equip Expo, formerly GIE+Expo, October 17-20 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The standard long arm gives the excavator an additional foot of dig depth and reach, which is supported by the standard counterweight and large boom cylinder and swing casting. Dig depth is about 11 feet. Max reach at ground level is nearly 18 feet. Bucket digging force is 7,284 pound-feet.

Bobcat also designed the swing frame castings and cylinders to stay within the tracks when offset digging. That enables operators to dig flush up against an obstacle and see their work, the company says.

Bobcat Bobcat says the E40 ranks among the best in its class for over-the-blade and over-the-side lifting capacity, even with its minimal tailswing. The company also touts its high slewing power for backfilling trenches or slewing a loaded bucket uphill. Also assisting backfilling is the standard blade with a 25-degree angle left or right to direct spoils without forming windrows on both sides of the blade.

The E40 comes with Bobcat’s R2-Series cab with tall, wide windows. A flat, polycarbonate top window is FOPS certified, and narrow side pillars for better visibility. The dual-flange track roller system makes traveling smoother.

The cabs feature ample legroom and foldable floor pedals. Other operator features include a suspension seat, low-effort joysticks with fingertip boom swing and auxiliary control, standard LED lights and two-piece floor mat. Keyless, password start is optional.

For servicing the E40, Bobcat has added greaseless bushings at the base end of the boom offset cylinder, increased oil service intervals from 500 to 750 hours, and integrated a toolbox and grease gun holder.

The cooling system has side-by-side heat exchangers to control operating temperatures to protect engine components and make service easier, the company says. Cleanout is designed to be easier as there is no need to separate coolers to clean debris. “It also generates less noise, which enhances operator comfort.”

Tiedowns are added for towing the E40. The excavator also has an integrated lift eye.

Quick Specs

Operating weight: 9,180 lbs. (4.16 t)

Engine: 40-hp Bobcat

Max bucket dig force: 7,284 lbf

Max reach @ ground level: 215.2”

Max dig depth: 130.4”

Max dump height: 146.8”

