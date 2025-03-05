Fancy a latte and a little equipment operation? You can do just that at RC Cities, “the world’s first construction gaming café,” located in Dubai.

RC Cities, or Remote Control Cities, opened its doors in July 2024 and features dozens of remote-controlled construction machines, from Volvo haul trucks to Cat dozers, for visitors to operate.

The mini machines dig, scoop and push sand in a pit in the middle of the café, with guests seated around the outside.

The café says it was inspired by the impressive construction in the city of Dubai and strives to give every visitor the experience of what it feels like to build. “Our cafe is designed to be warm and welcoming, where you can enjoy world-class coffee and enjoy the thrill of RCs,” RCCities says.

Beyond the café’s fleet of equipment, guests are also able to bring their own remote-controlled vehicles.

RCCities says it hopes to expand to additional locations in the future.

To get a better feel for the experience, check out the video from RCCities’ Instagram page below: