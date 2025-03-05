“World’s First Construction Gaming Cafe” Opens in Dubai for Remote-Control Fun

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 5, 2025
RCCities construction equipment gaming cafe in Dubai
RCCities

Fancy a latte and a little equipment operation? You can do just that at RC Cities, “the world’s first construction gaming café,” located in Dubai.

RC Cities, or Remote Control Cities, opened its doors in July 2024 and features dozens of remote-controlled construction machines, from Volvo haul trucks to Cat dozers, for visitors to operate.

The mini machines dig, scoop and push sand in a pit in the middle of the café, with guests seated around the outside.

The café says it was inspired by the impressive construction in the city of Dubai and strives to give every visitor the experience of what it feels like to build. “Our cafe is designed to be warm and welcoming, where you can enjoy world-class coffee and enjoy the thrill of RCs,” RCCities says.

Beyond the café’s fleet of equipment, guests are also able to bring their own remote-controlled vehicles.

RCCities says it hopes to expand to additional locations in the future.

To get a better feel for the experience, check out the video from RCCities’ Instagram page below:

Related Stories
stock image skid steer
Skid Steer Loaders
Man Sentenced to Probation for 2-Year-Old Son’s Death on Skid Steer
Hyundai HX19e electric mini excavator at a charging station
Compact Excavators
Hyundai’s First Production Electric Mini Excavator to Debut at Bauma
Hyundai HT100V and HT120V compact loaders
Skid Steer Loaders
Hyundai to Roll Out its Second Skid Steer at Bauma
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
static image black background Cummins B7.2 diesel engine
Trucks
Cummins Unveils New B7.2 Diesel Engine for Medium-Duty Trucks
The engine will be built in the U.S. and is designed to reduce emissions, increase fuel efficiency and be modified for alternative fuels.
Mecalac 12 MTX wheeled excavator
Mergers & Acquisitions
French Connection: BOMAG, Dynapac Parent Fayat Group to Buy Mecalac
static shot white background Volvo EC500 Hybrid excavator
Excavators
Volvo Continues Biggest Excavator Redesign in 20 Years with 5 New Hybrids
Hyundai HX19e electric mini excavator at a charging station
Compact Excavators
Hyundai’s First Production Electric Mini Excavator to Debut at Bauma
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
3 OTR Air Pressure Tire Tips You Must Know
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All