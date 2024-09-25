Yamaha has rolled out its 2025 lineup of utility vehicles, unveiling the all-new RMAX4 1000, tech enhancements, improved ride quality and control, and more.

The 2025 lineup features a range of models designed for durability, reliability and off-road capability:

Recreational SxS Lineup: The Wolverine lineup offers new enhanced features and options in the RMAX 1000, in addition to the all-new Wolverine RMAX4 1000 XT-R and Limited.

Pure Sport SxS Lineup: The YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R Sport Shift (SS) deliver sport performance powered by an inline-triple engine and six-speed transmission.

Utility SxS Lineup: The Viking and Viking VI models provide durable and reliable work-ready options for utility-focused tasks.

2025 Recreational SxS Lineup

The 2025 Wolverine models, available in two- and four-seat configurations, come equipped with Yamaha’s Ultramatic transmission, On-Command 4WD, Electric Power Steering (EPS), a 2,000-pound towing capacity and 600-pound bed capacity, and integration with a wide range of Yamaha Genuine Accessories.

All RMAX1000 models are powered by a 999-cc DOHC, eight-valve, parallel-twin engine. The optional D-Mode allows for three power-delivery options ­- Crawl, Trail and Sport – depending on driver preference and terrain.

Expanding the lineup for 2025 is the all-new Wolverine RMAX4 1000. It features a full-size rear cabin for seating for up to four adults and a 600-pound capacity hydraulic piston-assist dump bed. For tight, technical terrain, the Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Compact sports a shorter four-seat chassis with stow-and-go rear seats. The two-seat Wolverine RMAX2 1000 features a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed.

Additional technological enhancements on 2025 models include:

Upgraded On-Command 4WD with more responsive front-differential engagement and disengagement, and an all-new Turf Mode featuring an unlocking rear differential for added home utility use.

Higher output EPS on all RMAX 1000 models, and selectable High, Standard, and Low modes, plus an added 4WD Diff-Lock map for improved driver comfort and confidence in challenging terrain on XT-R, Sport and Limited trims.

All-new 7-inch Adventure Pro tablet displays vehicle information and features connectivity via Bluetooth or USB, navigation compatibility, phone and audio controls, GPS mapping, geofencing, the new MTX audio system and a new rearview camera. The camera is automatically displayed when in reverse or manually selected by the user on Limited models and as a prewired option on XT-R.

All-new full-color, 4.3-inch color TFT display on Limited models offers customizable layouts and function displays based on operator preferences.

Advanced spring rate and damping suspension settings for improved ride quality.

The all-new brake system has updated calipers, pad material, and more for improved braking power and feel with reduced noise.

Larger, relocated dashboard wet storage area.

The 2025 Wolverine RMAX 1000 lineup is available now at authorized Yamaha dealers. The 2025 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 R-Spec starts at $21,799, with the Sport Package at $23,699, XT-R at $24,999, and Limited at $25,499. The 2025 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Compact R-Spec starts at $24,199, with the XT-R package at $26,999, and Limited at $28,199. The 2025 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 is available in the XT-R package starting at $27,999, and Limited at $29,199.

For those looking for a lower entry-price machine, the 2025 Wolverine X2 XT-R starts at $16,499, and the 2025 Wolverine X4 XT-R starts at $18,499. The 2025 Wolverine X2 1000 R-Spec starts at $17,999 and the XT-R at $19,999.

The X2 and X4 models are powered by an 847-cc twin-cylinder engine housed in a compact chassis. The Wolverine X2 features a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed, and the Wolverine X4 is equipped with stow-and-go rear seats. The Wolverine X2 1000 gets advanced features, including the 999-cc parallel-twin engine, an automotive-style interior, and prewiring for the Yamaha’s D-Mode.

2025 YXZ1000R Lineup

The YXZ1000R / SS offers comfort and capability, from open desert and dunes to muddy and rocky trails.

All YXZ models include Yamaha’s On-Command system, EPS and integrated accessory switches and a 1000W electrical system with plug-and-play accessory ports. The sport models also get Yamaha’s Auto-Shift Technology with three modes - Auto, Sport Auto and Sport Shift - for versatility across a wide range of drivers and conditions.

Available this fall, the 2025 YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R SS are available in Team Yamaha Blue starting at $20,899, with the Sport Shift XT-R offered at $23,699.

2025 Viking Lineup

Built for hard work, the 2025 Viking lineup is powered by Yamaha’s 700-class engine. The Viking and Viking VI models offer a three- to six-person cabin capacity and include Yamaha’s Ultramatic transmission, On-Command 4WD, EPS, a 1,500-pound towing capacity and a 600-pound cargo capacity in its hydraulic piston-assist dump bed.

The 2025 Viking lineup is available now. The base model starts at $15,799, and the Viking VI at $16,599. Ranch Edition models with added accessories start at $16,499 for the three-seat and $17,899 for the six-seat version.