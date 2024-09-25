Yamaha has rolled out its 2025 lineup of utility vehicles, unveiling the all-new RMAX4 1000, tech enhancements, improved ride quality and control, and more.
The 2025 lineup features a range of models designed for durability, reliability and off-road capability:
- Recreational SxS Lineup: The Wolverine lineup offers new enhanced features and options in the RMAX 1000, in addition to the all-new Wolverine RMAX4 1000 XT-R and Limited.
- Pure Sport SxS Lineup: The YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R Sport Shift (SS) deliver sport performance powered by an inline-triple engine and six-speed transmission.
- Utility SxS Lineup: The Viking and Viking VI models provide durable and reliable work-ready options for utility-focused tasks.
2025 Recreational SxS Lineup
The 2025 Wolverine models, available in two- and four-seat configurations, come equipped with Yamaha’s Ultramatic transmission, On-Command 4WD, Electric Power Steering (EPS), a 2,000-pound towing capacity and 600-pound bed capacity, and integration with a wide range of Yamaha Genuine Accessories.
All RMAX1000 models are powered by a 999-cc DOHC, eight-valve, parallel-twin engine. The optional D-Mode allows for three power-delivery options - Crawl, Trail and Sport – depending on driver preference and terrain.
Expanding the lineup for 2025 is the all-new Wolverine RMAX4 1000. It features a full-size rear cabin for seating for up to four adults and a 600-pound capacity hydraulic piston-assist dump bed. For tight, technical terrain, the Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Compact sports a shorter four-seat chassis with stow-and-go rear seats. The two-seat Wolverine RMAX2 1000 features a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed.
Additional technological enhancements on 2025 models include:
- Upgraded On-Command 4WD with more responsive front-differential engagement and disengagement, and an all-new Turf Mode featuring an unlocking rear differential for added home utility use.
- Higher output EPS on all RMAX 1000 models, and selectable High, Standard, and Low modes, plus an added 4WD Diff-Lock map for improved driver comfort and confidence in challenging terrain on XT-R, Sport and Limited trims.
- All-new 7-inch Adventure Pro tablet displays vehicle information and features connectivity via Bluetooth or USB, navigation compatibility, phone and audio controls, GPS mapping, geofencing, the new MTX audio system and a new rearview camera. The camera is automatically displayed when in reverse or manually selected by the user on Limited models and as a prewired option on XT-R.
- All-new full-color, 4.3-inch color TFT display on Limited models offers customizable layouts and function displays based on operator preferences.
- Advanced spring rate and damping suspension settings for improved ride quality.
- The all-new brake system has updated calipers, pad material, and more for improved braking power and feel with reduced noise.
- Larger, relocated dashboard wet storage area.
The 2025 Wolverine RMAX 1000 lineup is available now at authorized Yamaha dealers. The 2025 Wolverine RMAX2 1000 R-Spec starts at $21,799, with the Sport Package at $23,699, XT-R at $24,999, and Limited at $25,499. The 2025 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Compact R-Spec starts at $24,199, with the XT-R package at $26,999, and Limited at $28,199. The 2025 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 is available in the XT-R package starting at $27,999, and Limited at $29,199.
For those looking for a lower entry-price machine, the 2025 Wolverine X2 XT-R starts at $16,499, and the 2025 Wolverine X4 XT-R starts at $18,499. The 2025 Wolverine X2 1000 R-Spec starts at $17,999 and the XT-R at $19,999.
The X2 and X4 models are powered by an 847-cc twin-cylinder engine housed in a compact chassis. The Wolverine X2 features a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed, and the Wolverine X4 is equipped with stow-and-go rear seats. The Wolverine X2 1000 gets advanced features, including the 999-cc parallel-twin engine, an automotive-style interior, and prewiring for the Yamaha’s D-Mode.
2025 YXZ1000R Lineup
The YXZ1000R / SS offers comfort and capability, from open desert and dunes to muddy and rocky trails.
All YXZ models include Yamaha’s On-Command system, EPS and integrated accessory switches and a 1000W electrical system with plug-and-play accessory ports. The sport models also get Yamaha’s Auto-Shift Technology with three modes - Auto, Sport Auto and Sport Shift - for versatility across a wide range of drivers and conditions.
Available this fall, the 2025 YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R SS are available in Team Yamaha Blue starting at $20,899, with the Sport Shift XT-R offered at $23,699.
2025 Viking Lineup
Built for hard work, the 2025 Viking lineup is powered by Yamaha’s 700-class engine. The Viking and Viking VI models offer a three- to six-person cabin capacity and include Yamaha’s Ultramatic transmission, On-Command 4WD, EPS, a 1,500-pound towing capacity and a 600-pound cargo capacity in its hydraulic piston-assist dump bed.
The 2025 Viking lineup is available now. The base model starts at $15,799, and the Viking VI at $16,599. Ranch Edition models with added accessories start at $16,499 for the three-seat and $17,899 for the six-seat version.