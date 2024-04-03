Club Car says its new Club Car Urban utility vehicle combines the durability of a pickup truck and the efficiency of an electric vehicle to shuttle workers and supplies around the jobsite.

Two versions of the UTV are available: the non-street-legal XR and the street-legal LSV that includes three-point seatbelts, mirrors, taillights, brake lights, turn signals, and a horn, plus an in-dash storage compartment and backup camera system.

The Club Car Urban is powered by the standard FLA T145 heavy-duty battery or an optional 9.2 kWh / 180 Ah, 10.2 kWh / 200 Ah, or 12.2 kWh / 240 Ah lithium-ion battery. The 12.2 kWh lithium-ion battery has a range of up to 62 miles. The XR can hit speeds up to 19 mph, while the LSV tops out at 25 mph. Both models have a 2,204-pound payload.

Configurable to meet a variety of customer needs, three bed options are available: a pickup bed, a van box or a pickup bed with a mesh cage. Three tire options – standard, all-terrain and turf – are also available for navigating a variety of terrain.

Club Car says one of the many benefits of the UTV is the low operational costs when compared to pickup trucks or vans. Wide-swinging cabin doors with a latch allow for easy access in and out of the vehicle. The bucket seats in the cab are adjustable.

The crash-tested vehicles include automotive-grade features, including rollover protection, an automatic parking brake and a reverse buzzer for safety. Additional features and options include different heater options, Bluetooth stereo, in-cab refrigerator, first aid kit and fire extinguisher.

“We are very excited to expand Club Car’s electric vehicle portfolio,” said Mark Wagner, president of Club Car. “Our industrial and commercial customer’s looking for safe, on-road transportation that is street-legal, 100% electric and a low-cost solution will find the Urban to be the ideal fit.”