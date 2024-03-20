Kubota has made some of its most popular UTV accessories standard features on a new, limited-edition RTV model.

The RTV520 Crossroads Edition comes with a factory-installed full cab with a tilt-out windshield, sliding windows, LED front and rear work lights, a large glovebox, and a cargo mat. It also gets dynamic braking, a redesigned suspension, and more comfortable seats for an improved ride.

Limited quantities of the new RTV520 Crossroads Edition will be at Kubota dealers beginning in March.

“Since its launch in 2020, the RTV520 has gained a lot of popularity with residential customers because of its nimble stance, ease of operation and VHT transmission which includes dynamic braking,” said Jacob Mandoza, Kubota product manager, utility vehicles. “This is the first time the RTV520 will receive the full factory-installed treatment; the Crossroads Edition adds a package of the most commonly requested options and accessories all in one place and at a value price.”

The base-model RTV520 is equipped with a 17.4-horsepower Kubota engine and a VHT transmission for single-pedal operation and hill-hold support. It can hit speeds up to 20 miles per hour.

It has a towing capacity of 1,168 pounds and a cargo bed capacity of 440 pounds.

The limited-edition model is available in Kubota orange with black alloy wheels. The doors can be easily removed for additional ventilation in the hot summer months.

The RTV520 Crossroads Edition fits in the back of a pickup for easy transport to the next jobsite.