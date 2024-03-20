New Kubota RTV520 Crossroads Gets Fully Loaded with Standard Features

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 20, 2024
Kubota RTV520 Crossroads Edition utility vehicle
Kubota

Kubota has made some of its most popular UTV accessories standard features on a new, limited-edition RTV model.

The RTV520 Crossroads Edition comes with a factory-installed full cab with a tilt-out windshield, sliding windows, LED front and rear work lights, a large glovebox, and a cargo mat. It also gets dynamic braking, a redesigned suspension, and more comfortable seats for an improved ride.

Limited quantities of the new RTV520 Crossroads Edition will be at Kubota dealers beginning in March.

“Since its launch in 2020, the RTV520 has gained a lot of popularity with residential customers because of its nimble stance, ease of operation and VHT transmission which includes dynamic braking,” said Jacob Mandoza, Kubota product manager, utility vehicles. “This is the first time the RTV520 will receive the full factory-installed treatment; the Crossroads Edition adds a package of the most commonly requested options and accessories all in one place and at a value price.”

The base-model RTV520 is equipped with a 17.4-horsepower Kubota engine and a VHT transmission for single-pedal operation and hill-hold support. It can hit speeds up to 20 miles per hour.

It has a towing capacity of 1,168 pounds and a cargo bed capacity of 440 pounds.

The limited-edition model is available in Kubota orange with black alloy wheels. The doors can be easily removed for additional ventilation in the hot summer months.

The RTV520 Crossroads Edition fits in the back of a pickup for easy transport to the next jobsite. 

Related Stories
Elise 700 Electric Skid Steer
Skid Steer Loaders
Firstgreen Expands Electric Skid Steer Range with Elise 700
Maxresdefault 65f8671cb14c7
Compact Track Loaders
A Closer Look: Cat’s New 265 Compact Track Loader Revealed (Video)
Mattracks rt125 tc tracks on bobcat s770 bucket loaded with rocks
Skid Steer Loaders
Convert Your Skid Steer to Tracks with the New Mattracks RT125 TC
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Kubota RTV520 Crossroads Edition utility vehicle
Compact equipment
New Kubota RTV520 Crossroads Gets Fully Loaded with Standard Features
The limited-edition model gets the most requested options as standard – plus, dynamic braking, redesigned suspension, more comfortable seats.
Elise 700 Electric Skid Steer
Skid Steer Loaders
Firstgreen Expands Electric Skid Steer Range with Elise 700
Maxresdefault 65f8671cb14c7
Compact Track Loaders
A Closer Look: Cat’s New 265 Compact Track Loader Revealed (Video)
Maxresdefault 65f4701fb6f9c
The Dirt
Don’t Slight the Scraper – How it Can Be Your Go-To Earthmover
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Eight crucial tire practices to increase uptime, keep operators safe and reduce costly, preventable failures.
DownloadView All