Polaris Rolls Out New Extreme-Duty UTV – the Ranger XD 1500

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 14, 2023
Polaris Ranger XD 1500
Polaris

Calling it “the industry’s first extreme duty utility side-by-side,” Polaris has added the all-new XD 1500 to its Ranger lineup.

The utility task vehicle is designed to haul and tow heavy loads over challenging terrain and features a 1,500-pound cargo box capacity and a 3,500-pound towing capacity. All Ranger XD 1500 models get 15 inches of ground clearance with high-clearance arched A-arms to cruise over large obstacles.

The XD 1500 runs on Polaris’ new 1,500cc 3-cylinder ProStar engine that delivers 110 horsepower and 105 foot-pounds of torque. Its Steeldrive automatic transmission features an all steel constructed belt and a fully sealed, liquid-cooled design for greater durability and precise control.

“A segment of our utility customers said they are facing exceptionally large tasks, and they simply need a machine with more power, more torque, more hauling and towing capacity, and more durability," said Chris Judson, vice president of off road utility. "And our team set out to deliver just that, incorporating dozens of new features and the latest engineering to make the Ranger XD 1500 more capable, stronger and more comfortable than any other utility side-by-side out there.”

Inside the fully enclosed ProShield cab, Polaris has equipped the SXS with numerous comfort features. The XD 1500 offers increased leg and shoulder room, contoured seating with a flip-down center seat, an all-new HVAC system, sun visors and optional heated seats.

An available 7-inch waterproof touchscreen display powered by Polaris’ Ride Command technology features a backup camera, GPS navigation regardless of cell service and AM/FM radio with Bluetooth streaming capability. With Ride Command +, customers can keep track of their vehicle location and health directly from the Polaris app.

Users can choose from four different drive modes:

  • Comfort mode: Limits throttle response and engine braking, reducing operating noise for a quieter ride.
  • Standard mode: Delivers optimal throttle response and moderate engine braking for everyday driving.
  • Sport mode: Maximizes throttle response and eliminates engine braking during leisure rides.
  • Tow/Haul mode: Maximizes engine torque and limits speed for heavy payloads.

The one-piece chassis is manufactured from high-strength steel and features 160% more torsional stiffness for a smoother ride and better cab sealing, Polaris says.

Accessories and Customization

More than 70 Polaris accessories are available for  customization, plus options from partner brands JBL, Rhino Rack, Pro Armor, Kolpin, and HD Parts. Polaris’ Lock & Ride MAX accessory attachment platform lets operators quickly swap and secure attachments.

In addition to the XD 1500 announcement, the company has launched its largest-ever plow, the 84-inch Glacier Pro HD. A hydraulic plow lift and angle kit can be paired with an all-new plow controller to manage the plow without leaving the cab.

The MSRP on the 2024 Ranger XD Premium is $29,999, the XD 1500 NorthStar Premium is $39,999, and the XD 1500 NorthStar Ultimate is $44,999. Features vary by model. 

Related Stories
1933 electric Bucyrus electric shovel
Construction Equipment
Cat Celebrates 130 Years of Production in South Milwaukee
Cat 352 excavator digging trench beside dump truck
Excavators
Refining a Workhorse: The Latest in Excavators for 2023
Cat 988 GC wheel loader traveling on dirt road
Wheel Loaders
Cat Offers New 988 GC Wheel Loader at Lower Cost Yet Same 12-Ton Payload
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Polaris Ranger XD 1500
Construction Equipment
Polaris Rolls Out New Extreme-Duty UTV – the Ranger XD 1500
With its 110-horsepower engine and Steeldrive transmission, the side-by-side is designed to haul and tow heavy loads over tough terrain.
John Deere 4075R compact utility tractor
Utility Tractors/Loaders
Deere Intros its Most Powerful Compact Utility Tractor, the 4075R
Cat 352 excavator digging trench beside dump truck
Excavators
Refining a Workhorse: The Latest in Excavators for 2023
Graham Roofing Roll-Off Truck
Safety
Construction’s Silent Killer Pt.4: Contractor Starts Company Mental Health Program
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Surprising Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Want to optimize business spending and even earn rewards in today’s tough economic climate? The right card can help you do all that and more!
DownloadView All