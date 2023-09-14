Calling it “the industry’s first extreme duty utility side-by-side,” Polaris has added the all-new XD 1500 to its Ranger lineup.

The utility task vehicle is designed to haul and tow heavy loads over challenging terrain and features a 1,500-pound cargo box capacity and a 3,500-pound towing capacity. All Ranger XD 1500 models get 15 inches of ground clearance with high-clearance arched A-arms to cruise over large obstacles.

The XD 1500 runs on Polaris’ new 1,500cc 3-cylinder ProStar engine that delivers 110 horsepower and 105 foot-pounds of torque. Its Steeldrive automatic transmission features an all steel constructed belt and a fully sealed, liquid-cooled design for greater durability and precise control.

“A segment of our utility customers said they are facing exceptionally large tasks, and they simply need a machine with more power, more torque, more hauling and towing capacity, and more durability," said Chris Judson, vice president of off road utility. "And our team set out to deliver just that, incorporating dozens of new features and the latest engineering to make the Ranger XD 1500 more capable, stronger and more comfortable than any other utility side-by-side out there.”

Inside the fully enclosed ProShield cab, Polaris has equipped the SXS with numerous comfort features. The XD 1500 offers increased leg and shoulder room, contoured seating with a flip-down center seat, an all-new HVAC system, sun visors and optional heated seats.

An available 7-inch waterproof touchscreen display powered by Polaris’ Ride Command technology features a backup camera, GPS navigation regardless of cell service and AM/FM radio with Bluetooth streaming capability. With Ride Command +, customers can keep track of their vehicle location and health directly from the Polaris app.

Users can choose from four different drive modes:

Comfort mode: Limits throttle response and engine braking, reducing operating noise for a quieter ride.

Standard mode: Delivers optimal throttle response and moderate engine braking for everyday driving.

Sport mode: Maximizes throttle response and eliminates engine braking during leisure rides.

Tow/Haul mode: Maximizes engine torque and limits speed for heavy payloads.

The one-piece chassis is manufactured from high-strength steel and features 160% more torsional stiffness for a smoother ride and better cab sealing, Polaris says.

Accessories and Customization

More than 70 Polaris accessories are available for customization, plus options from partner brands JBL, Rhino Rack, Pro Armor, Kolpin, and HD Parts. Polaris’ Lock & Ride MAX accessory attachment platform lets operators quickly swap and secure attachments.

In addition to the XD 1500 announcement, the company has launched its largest-ever plow, the 84-inch Glacier Pro HD. A hydraulic plow lift and angle kit can be paired with an all-new plow controller to manage the plow without leaving the cab.

The MSRP on the 2024 Ranger XD Premium is $29,999, the XD 1500 NorthStar Premium is $39,999, and the XD 1500 NorthStar Ultimate is $44,999. Features vary by model.