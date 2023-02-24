An agreement was reached between Case and New Holland’s parent company, CNH Industrial, and Tobroco-Giant on the distribution of the compact and subcompact wheel loaders in North America.

Case Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction dealers in North America will soon take orders for compact and sub-compact wheel loaders made by Tobroco-Giant.

An agreement was reached between Case and New Holland’s parent company, CNH Industrial, and Tobroco-Giant on the distribution of the machines.

Tobroco-Giant is a Netherlands-based manufacturer of compact construction equipment including loaders, skid steers and telehandlers. Per the agreement, the company’s compact and subcompact wheel loaders will be distributed under the Case and New Holland brands in North America. A similar agreement was reached with Develon (formerly Doosan Infracore) in January for distribution of similar products sold under the Develon name through its European dealer network.

The initial lineup being brought to North America, which will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas March 14 - 18, provides compact and subcompact wheel loader models ranging from 1 to 5 tons of operating weight, with various lift configurations.

In addition, it will include CNH Industrial’s first electric subcompact wheel loader. Currently, at least two of Tobroco-Giant's models are electric. The company has stated an intent to offer 100% electric variants of all models in the future.

The range of new models is expected to be commercially available via the Case and New Holland Construction dealer networks in the second half of 2023, bolstering the existing lineup of compact wheel loaders both brands currently produce and distribute.

“The expansion of our product portfolio is central to the growth of our Construction business. Tobroco-Giant is the optimal partner for us as they have a strong customer-first mentality and have consistently demonstrated the ability to supply builders with high-quality, innovative products,” said Stefano Pampalone, president of construction at CNH Industrial. “This agreement allows us to immediately provide our North American customers with a wider offering of high-performance machines for agriculture and landscaping applications.”

Details on attachments for the machines are expected to be released later this year.