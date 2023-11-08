Fecon Acquires Tree-Trimming Saw Attachment Manufacturer TREEfrogg

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 8, 2023
compact track loader Fecon saw attachment trimming tree
Fecon will rebrand the TREEfrog saw attachments as Trim Ex.
Fecon

Fecon has expanded its offering of right-of-way clearing solutions by acquiring TREEfrogg, a manufacturer of tree-trimming saw attachments for skid steers and compact track loaders.

Designed to fit small to midsize carriers, TREEfrog’s tree trimming saws allow landscapers, landowners and DOTs to quickly and safely cut overhanging tree limbs and other vegetation along easements, right-of-ways and roads, the company says. Fecon will rebrand the saw attachments as Trim Ex.

“We are excited to add the TREEfrogg trimming saws to the Fecon line,” said Jeff Stanley, Fecon’s senior vice president of product development. “This addition expands the offering to our agricultural, rural and DOT customers, giving them a productivity-enhancing solution for selective tree trimming.”

The Trim Ex 26S saw features a 24-inch carbide-tipped forestry blade that spins at 3,000 rpm and operates with standard flow machines between 10 gpm to 27 gpm with no high flow needed. Fecon says the attachment can be hydraulically rotated up to 180 degrees from the machine's cab and cuts faster than a chainsaw. The boom telescopes to 18 feet in total length, providing a working height of 26 feet. Combined, the high-speed saw, rotating head and telescoping boom allow the operator to make continuous, clean cuts from one machine position, the company says.

The attachment eliminates the need for chainsaws, bucket trucks and other dedicated machinery and reduces manual labor. It does not have loose chains or require bar chain oil, reducing maintenance costs. Additionally, no operator components are near the cutting apparatus and the assembly allows the operator to trim from a distance safely inside a cab.

The smaller Trim Ex 18C fits on skid steers with a 1,300-pound rated operated capacity. It takes up as little as four inches on the front of an equipment trailer and the boom can be straight, offset to the machine side or folded for transport. The Trim Ex 18C requires 10 gpm auxiliary flow and has a 10-foot forward reach with an 18-foot working height.

Fecon partnered with the founder of TREEfrogg to develop and design the Trim Ex 26D, a dielectric saw attachment that offers added safety when trimming trees around power lines. It is also lighter in weight than the 26S model.

The acquisition of the TREEfrogg saw attachments complements Fecon’s current line of mulching attachments and extends Fecon’s reputation as a leader in the forestry mulching and vegetation management industry, the company says. 

