Rubble Master introduced two new compact mobile crushers, the RM 90X and RM 100X, at ConExpo for contractors, site developers and aggregate producers.

The next-generation models have tracked undercarriages and are designed for simplicity, increased durability and lower processing cost per ton, the company says.

Features on the new models include “operator-friendly controls, automated machine optimization and a fuel-efficient diesel-electric drive,” according to Rubble Master.

Both models are based on their “GO!” predecessors of the same model numbers.

The RM 90X weighs 67,350 pounds, has an inlet opening of 34 by 25 inches and can process up to 220 tons per hour of material.

The RM 100X comes in at 78,950 pounds, an inlet opening of 38 by 28 inches and processes up to 250 tons per hour.

Rubble Master The crushers get a new “ultra-bright” 12-inch display with three new digital features:

Setup Advisor — helps crews quickly dial in machine settings and gives less-experienced operators an initial suggested setup “that maximizes production and minimizes wear.”

Self-Guided Troubleshooting — provides step-by-step troubleshooting routines for the most common errors.

Advanced Service Tools — helps identify issues quicker.

Other highlights of the compact crushers: