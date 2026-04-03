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Rubble Master Debuts Next-Gen Compact Mobile Crushers, RM 90X and RM 100X

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Don McLoud
Apr 3, 2026
Rubble Master's new RM 90X mobile compact crusher
Rubble Master's new RM 90X mobile compact crusher
Rubble Master

Rubble Master introduced two new compact mobile crushers, the RM 90X and RM 100X, at ConExpo for contractors, site developers and aggregate producers.

The next-generation models have tracked undercarriages and are designed for simplicity, increased durability and lower processing cost per ton, the company says.

Features on the new models include “operator-friendly controls, automated machine optimization and a fuel-efficient diesel-electric drive,” according to Rubble Master.

Both models are based on their “GO!” predecessors of the same model numbers.

The RM 90X weighs 67,350 pounds, has an inlet opening of 34 by 25 inches and can process up to 220 tons per hour of material.

The RM 100X comes in at 78,950 pounds, an inlet opening of 38 by 28 inches and processes up to 250 tons per hour.

RM 100XRM 100XRubble MasterThe crushers get a new “ultra-bright” 12-inch display with three new digital features:

  • Setup Advisor — helps crews quickly dial in machine settings and gives less-experienced operators an initial suggested setup “that maximizes production and minimizes wear.”
  • Self-Guided Troubleshooting — provides step-by-step troubleshooting routines for the most common errors.
  • Advanced Service Tools — helps identify issues quicker.

Other highlights of the compact crushers:

  • New human-machine interface — includes a performance indicator, status lights and radio-controlled operation. “The performance indicator helps operators intuitively find the feed-rate sweet spot, maximizing production and minimizing wear,” the company says. “The status lights provide clarity about the machine's condition to the entire crew around the crusher.”
  • RM XSmart app — allows operators to connect to the crusher on site to track its performance and condition. With an optional camera system, operators can identify material buildup on the crushers. And optional belt scales, which come with a heavy-duty tablet, allow operators to zero and calibrate the scales without leaving the cab. Recording and sharing job reports also works from the app.
  • New heavy-duty rotor with more hammer options, including new heavy-duty hammers. The RM90X has 25% and the RM 100X has 17% more rotor inertia compared to the previous models. This results in less rotor-speed fluctuation, a more consistent end product and less wear, the company says.
  • RM Release System — a simple, mechanical fail-safe system designed to minimize risk of damage without interrupting production. It does not require reset.

 

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