Maxam Tire
Maxam Tire has released its new off-the-road MS330 for wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks and motor graders.
The new tires are designed to “boost traction, improve heat resistance and extend overall tire life,” the company says.
“We’ve designed the MS330 with cutting-edge features that not only elevate performance, but also enhance the user experience,” says Jimmy McDonnell, vice president of sales and marketing.
The tires come in a variety of sizes, ranging from 14.00R24 to 29.5R25.
Maxam lists the following features for the MS330s:
- Improved E3/L3 traction pattern. The company says it redesigned the tread for better traction on challenging surfaces, “helping operators maintain control in diverse conditions.”
- Increased tread depth. The deeper tread also adds traction and extends tire life.
- Cooler running. Maxam enhanced construction and undertread compounds that combine to reduce heat buildup, which the company says brings “more consistent performance during prolonged use.”
- Fortified casing design. The design “resists damage and maintains integrity under heavy loads, translating to fewer replacements.”
- Larger overall diameter and tread width. Maxam says this increases ground contact, improves stability and reduces wear and tear.