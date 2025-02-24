Maxam Tire has released its new off-the-road MS330 for wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks and motor graders.

The new tires are designed to “boost traction, improve heat resistance and extend overall tire life,” the company says.

“We’ve designed the MS330 with cutting-edge features that not only elevate performance, but also enhance the user experience,” says Jimmy McDonnell, vice president of sales and marketing.

The tires come in a variety of sizes, ranging from 14.00R24 to 29.5R25.

Maxam lists the following features for the MS330s: