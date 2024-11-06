Vermeer’s new PD25R pile driver has 25-foot pile driving capabilities for larger solar installations and is available with row-to-row and point-to-point automation technologies for faster installs.

Powered by a 74-horsepower Tier 4 Final diesel engine, the PD25R can hit transport speeds of up to 2.5 mph and generates ample hydraulic power to hammer through a variety of ground conditions. It is offered with a hammer as standard or an optional rotary attachment.

The pile driver’s telescoping mast and rotating upper half allow for quick rotation and positioning of the mast while eliminating the need for assembly and disassembly. With a 25-foot pile driving capability and the ability to leave up to 10 inches of pile exposed above ground, the PD25R can meet various installation requirements for solar arrays, inverters and battery storage systems.

Automation Technologies

Designed to support automation, the PD25R includes auto plumb, auto home, auto target, an optional laser receiver and a wireless remote. It also comes ready to accept Trimble or Carlson GPS systems for increased installation accuracy, especially for new operators, Vermeer says.

Any machine issues can be resolved quickly by referring to the on-rig diagnostics, which provide operators with “specific explanations and prescriptive troubleshooting steps.” This system is integrated with telematics connectivity to provide full machine performance, location and maintenance insights.

Maneuverability and Safety

The PD25R is equipped with rubber tracks and has a low ground pressure of 5.7 psi. Vermeer says this design enhances flotation and turning abilities, minimizes ground disturbance and allows the machine to work in various weather conditions.

Its compact footprint—measuring 122 inches in length, 101 inches in transport width and 121 inches in operating width—is ideal for tight jobsites.

An amber beacon notifies others on the site that the machine is being operated by remote control. Other safety features include an emergency stop, tracking speed control based on hammer height and a tilt out-of-range feature. The bump bars during automation stop the machine if it comes into contact with an obstacle.

Optional Row-to-Row Technology

Vermeer’s new optional row-to-row technology on the PD25R pile driver further enhances automation in solar installations by reducing operator touchpoints.

“With the optional row-to-row technology, operators no longer need to manually pivot or turn the machine into the next row,” said Ed Savage, Vermeer product manager. “This technology means less room for operator error during the installation process and can lead to optimized training for beginner operators. For solar contractors who opt for this feature, it translates to faster installation times and improved overall project effectiveness.”

The row-to-row system uses GPS to locate waypoints and complete installation with more accuracy and consistency. When combined with the point-to-point system, Vermeer says it allows for complete machine navigation throughout the solar field with minimal operator input.