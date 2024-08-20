Ditch Witch recently celebrated breaking ground on a new paint and product finishing facility in Perry, Oklahoma.

The planned 170,000-square-foot expansion to its current Perry campus will create 100 jobs in the area and represents one of the largest investments in Ditch Witch’s history. Construction on the expansion is scheduled to be completed in early 2027.

The contract for the expansion went to general contractor Conco Construction out of Wichita, Kansas.

The Association of Equipment Manufacturer’s Manufacturing Express tour, which visits manufacturers across the U.S., was also present for the groundbreaking, which marked Ditch Witch’s 75th year in business.

Ditch Witch’s Perry facility produces trenchers, skid steers, augurs and other utility equipment and employs 1,700 workers, including 150 full-time welders.

Last year, Ditch Witch introduced the AT120, billed as the "world's largest" all-terrain horizontal directional drill. In its second-quarter 2024 earnings presentation, Toro – which acquired Ditch Witch’s parent company Charles Machine Works in 2019 – said new products like the AT120 were driving profitable growth at the company. Ditch Witch also recently debuted its W8 vacuum excavator for tight jobsites.

Other recent manufacturer expansions include Komatsu investing in its Arizona campus and Topcon consolidating operational buildings at its Geisenheim, Germany, campus.