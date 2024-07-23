The new site will triple the current facility’s footprint to 225,000 square feet.

Komatsu’s Mesa, Arizona, location is set for a “significant” expansion, scheduled to be completed in 2026.

The multimillion-dollar project, which will triple square footage dedicated to serving area customers, is designed to expand the location’s sales and service capacity. The new site will expand the current facility’s footprint to 225,000 square feet.

"We conducted an extensive search to best meet our growth needs and are proud that we will continue calling Mesa home," said Danny Murtagh, vice president of Parts Distribution at Komatsu. "Between our highly skilled workforce, existing partnerships in the area, and the projected economic outlook in the region, it is exciting to announce this expansion."

RDO Equipment to Carry Wirtgen Group in Minnesota

North Dakota-based John Deere dealer RDO Equipment will become the official Wirtgen Group dealer in Minnesota effective August 5. RDO will carry the brand at its seven construction locations in Burnsville, Dayton, Mankato, Marshall, Moorhead, Rochester and Sauk Rapids.

RDO customers will have access to Wirtgen, Vögele, Hamm and Kleemann equipment.

This isn’t the first state in which RDO is the official Wirtgen Group dealer. The dealership group has carried this title in North Dakota and South Dakota since 2011, in Arizona since 2018 and in Montana since 2020.

Liugong North America Announces New Financing Partnership

Liugong’s U.S. construction and material handling divisions have formed a new partnership with multinational asset finance platform PEAC Solutions.

“Having successfully supported LiuGong in Europe for years, we are thrilled to extend our partnership to LiuGong’s construction equipment and material handling divisions in the U.S.,” says Tibor Horvath, senior vice president of construction, transportation and industrial sales for PEAC Solutions. “By combining LiuGong’s high-quality range of machinery with PEAC Solutions’ diverse suite of financial products, I am confident that we will deliver unparalleled value to LiuGong, its dealer network, and its customers.”

LiuGong dealers will get access to PEAC Solutions’ retail end-customer financing, inventory floor plan financing and dealer rental fleet financing.

Gregory Poole Partners with Wake Tech College on Apprenticeships

Fourteen-store Cat construction dealer Gregory Poole Equipment will hire up to 18 apprentices from Wake Technical Community College in North Carolina for this fall semester.

Apprentices will split their time between on-site training at Gregory Poole locations and on-campus classes as part of a one-year diploma program. Skills covered at the dealership level will include how to troubleshoot and repair diesel engines, power trains, transmissions, braking systems and hydraulics on heavy equipment.

Gregory Poole has supposed Wake Tech's heavy equipment program with tools and scholarship funds for more than 30 years. The program covers the cost of tuition and books, and students will receive a salary at the dealership and stay on a graduated pay scale as apprentices once they receive their diploma. A Journeyworker certificate can also be earned once students complete 2,000 hours of training.

Wake Technical Community College



"The construction, power generation and material handling industries in eastern North Carolina have seen exponential growth, increasing the need for trained technicians," said Greg Poole IV, director of product support at Gregory Poole. "We are building new training opportunities to meet that demand, and this apprenticeship with Wake Tech will help students break into exciting industries with a paid career path.”

Road Machinery & Supplies Acquires Single-Store Minnesota Dealer

Aggregate and mining equipment dealer Road Machinery & Supplies Co. has completed its acquisition of Ruffridge Johnson Equipment Company in Centerville, Minn.

“This acquisition gives RMS a north Metro location for customers in the Twin Cities and demonstrates our commitment to serving the aggregate and paving industries with a diverse lineup of product offerings,” said RMS CEO Mike Sill II.

Ruffridge Johnson – which will maintain its name and conduct business as the 7th subsidy of Road Machinery & Supplies – carries the Terex MPS’ Cedarapids line of crushing and screening products, Masaba conveying products, Carlson pavers, Doppstadt trowels, ROSCO products, and BOMAG equipment.

Hills Machinery Opens 13th Store

Now 13-store Hitachi and Case construction dealer Hills Machinery has opened its 13th store in Chesapeake, Virginia. This is the dealership’s 3rd location in Virginia.

Leading brands of equipment served by Hills in Virginia include Hitachi Construction Equipment, Astec (including Roadtec and Carlson brands), Eagle Crusher, Mauldin, RubbleMaster and Sakai.

Hills Machinery also has locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

The dealership was recognized as one of Case Construction’s top dealers earlier this year.