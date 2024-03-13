Case Construction Equipment recently recognized the winners of its new Case Dealer Awards program, composed of four award categories.

“Our dedicated and customer-first dealer network differentiates CASE in the market. Across the U.S. and Canada, we have the strength of 66 dealers, 325 locations and more than 7,000 faces of CASE providing customer-first sales, service, parts and financing support,” says Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, CASE Construction Equipment. “The CASE Dealer Awards program recognizes the best of the best.”

The Power Abe Award, also known as the Case Dealer of the Year Award, was presented to Progressive Tractor & Implement for its commitment to building the Case brand and delivering top performance in sales, parts, service and offering Capital financing products to their customers.

Lee Tractor Co. was honored with the J.I. Case Award for its focus on precision and connected services technology. The award is a nod to the company’s found

The Building Community Award recognized a dealer who went above and beyond in exhibiting Case's brand purpose of building and rebuilding community. GT Mid Atlantic won for its work with Construction Angels and will receive a $10,000 donation for this deserving nonprofit.

Case presented its Power Tan Awards to the dealers with the highest sales performance by product category.

Winners included:

Backhoe Loader / Tractor Loader / Forklift: Bingham Equipment Company

Skid Steer Loader / Compact Track Loader: Torgerson’s

Dozer: Hills Machinery Company

Motor Grader: Scott Equipment

Compaction: Border Equipment

Mini Excavator: Progressive Tractor & Implement

Full Size and Midi Excavator: Progressive Tractor & Implement

Wheel Loader: Hitrac

Compact Wheel Loader: ASCO Equipment

Takeuchi Names Jeff Jacobsmeyer as Central Midwest Regional Business Manager

Jeff Jacobsmeyer has joined Takeuchi as its new Central Midwest regional business manager, overseeing dealer development and recruitment, inventory control, forecasting, promotions, sales planning and goal setting in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

“Jeff’s career experience and industry knowledge make him a perfect fit for our regional business manager role at Takeuchi,” said Shay Klusmeyer, Takeuchi-US division sales manager for the Central and Western U.S. “From working as a product specialist to becoming a business development manager and even running his own contracting business, Jeff’s background makes him a great asset for Takeuchi in the Central Midwest Region. We’re very pleased to have him on our team.”

Jacobsmeyer has spent over a decade in product management, sales and marketing roles within the compact equipment industry. Prior to launching his corporate career, he owned and operated his own grading company, giving him unique insight into the needs of equipment owners and operators.

“I’m fortunate to have experience in multiple dealership roles, as an end user customer and as a corporate representative for three global brands,” Jacobsmeyer said. “I’m excited to put my experience in product marketing, business management, sales and product support to work on behalf of an outstanding company like Takeuchi.”

Sunstate Equipment to Acquire Two Trench Equipment Rental Providers

Sunstate Equipment has signed an agreement to purchase the assets and operations of all Trench Shore Rentals and Trebor Shoring Rentals locations in Arizona, California and Texas. The deal is expected to close in early 2024.

“The combination of two family-founded, Phoenix-based rental industry pioneers is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for both teams,” said Chris Watts, president and CEO of Sunstate Equipment. “Our companies share a long history of mutual respect, friendship, and shared values. By blending Sunstate’s deep knowledge of the general rental business with TSR’s expertise in underground shoring, we create new growth opportunities while developing more robust ways to serve our customers that work above and below ground.”

Sunstate entered the trench equipment rental business in 2018 and now has thirteen dedicated trench locations in the Gulf, Southeast, and Northwest as part of its overall rental network that spans sixteen states.

“Today, there is no overlap in Sunstate Trench Division and TSR branch footprints,” Watts explained. “This expansion is a perfect fit, both to accelerate our national growth plan for our Trench Division, as well as our existing general equipment rental operations in these areas.”

“We are excited for the opportunities that will be available to our employees,” added Dana Woudenberg, CEO of Trench Shore Rentals / Trebor Shoring Rentals and founding member of the North American Excavation Shoring Association (NAXSA).

TSR teams and locations will continue with normal operations under the new agreement.

“Our team is looking forward to joining and contributing to Sunstate Equipment,” Woudenberg added. “Sunstate and TSR share values that will make the combined company a force in the trench shoring industry.”

BigRentz Surpasses 14,000 Supplier Locations

BigRentz says it has surpassed 14,000 construction rental equipment supplier locations nationwide, making it one of the sector’s largest rental networks.

Beyond connecting contractors with equipment, the online rental marketplace investing in and developing new technologies to “consolidate rental management in one, easy-to-use platform.”

"We are grateful to our valued supplier partners who’ve helped us achieve this milestone and made BigRentz the go-to platform for construction equipment rentals,” said BigRentz CEO Scott Cannon, CEO. “We have big plans at BigRentz and we don’t plan to stop at 14,000 supplier locations. In addition to our goals of supporting our suppliers and growing our network, we’re doubling down on developing and improving technology needed to not only simplify the equipment rental process but also help clients solve other complicated challenges, be those related to staffing, finances or any other problem they may face.”

Founded in 2012, BigRentz provides access to its network of more than 6,000 equipment partners and 14,000 equipment yards through its platform. The company offers an expansive range of equipment, including aerial platforms, heavy and earthmoving equipment, and cranes, as well as job site services like dumpsters, generators, and light towers.

“The milestone of surpassing 14,000 supplier locations is a prelude to the era of BigRentz as the go-to construction technology solution and rental provider. As the industry undergoes digital transformation, BigRentz reinforces its role in reshaping how construction businesses approach technology and resources,” the company added.