The revamped FuelCube from Western Global offers several new features, such as four-way forklift pockets, an improved lid, built-in emergency vent and lighter-weight design.

Upgrades have been made to the FuelCube, Western Global’s popular on-site fuel tank with several new features.

"The FuelCube is one of our most popular fuel storage solutions and is used on a variety of job sites ranging from general construction to major infrastructure projects," said Jeff Lowe, vice president of product marketing at Western Global. "... It's important to us to remain attentive to customers and ready to offer enhancements that make their jobs easier."

Western Global The upgraded FuelCube comes in 250-, 500-, 1,000- and 1,800-gallon sizes to match jobsite capacity requirements.

According to Western Global, the new design uses less metal than the previous model, making the 250- and 500-gallon versions light enough to be relocated with a pallet jack. The reduced weight also allows the cubes to be hauled simultaneously with other heavy equipment like generators for more efficiency. The company says the reduced weight does not take away from the product’s durability in jobsite applications.

On a jobsite or the office lot, the revamped FuelCube now offers four-way forklift pockets that allow it to be easily moved around the work area with a forklift when empty.

Safety continues to be at the forefront of the FuelCube’s design, according to Western Global. The company says an improved lid offers an attached leash that improves product reliability. In addition, the updated product features a flange with a vent on top of the FuelCube that meets enhanced venting requirements without using accessory ports, leaving them open for telematics or other customer accessories.

Designed for stationary applications, the FuelCube’s 110% double-walled containment eliminates the need for a secondary basin and can result in significant savings over the life of the tank.

Also, it has a removable inner tank for cleaning and inspection. In addition, to save space on the jobsite or office lot, it includes corner brackets that allow for easy stacking when empty. Additionally, a lockable equipment cabinet increases security for the fuel supply.