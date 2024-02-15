Western Global's Popular FuelCube Gets Lighter, More Features

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Feb 15, 2024
The revamped FuelCube from Western Global offers several new features, such as four-way forklift pockets, an improved lid, built-in emergency vent and lighter-weight design.
The revamped FuelCube from Western Global offers several new features, such as four-way forklift pockets, an improved lid, built-in emergency vent and lighter-weight design.
Western Global

Upgrades have been made to the FuelCube, Western Global’s popular on-site fuel tank with several new features.

"The FuelCube is one of our most popular fuel storage solutions and is used on a variety of job sites ranging from general construction to major infrastructure projects," said Jeff Lowe, vice president of product marketing at Western Global. "... It's important to us to remain attentive to customers and ready to offer enhancements that make their jobs easier."

Western Global’s FuelCube is available in 250-, 500-, 1,000- and 1,800-gallon sizes.Western Global’s FuelCube is available in 250-, 500-, 1,000- and 1,800-gallon sizes.Western GlobalThe upgraded FuelCube comes in 250-, 500-, 1,000- and 1,800-gallon sizes to match jobsite capacity requirements.

According to Western Global, the new design uses less metal than the previous model, making the 250- and 500-gallon versions light enough to be relocated with a pallet jack. The reduced weight also allows the cubes to be hauled simultaneously with other heavy equipment like generators for more efficiency. The company says the reduced weight does not take away from the product’s durability in jobsite applications.

On a jobsite or the office lot, the revamped FuelCube now offers four-way forklift pockets that allow it to be easily moved around the work area with a forklift when empty. 

Safety continues to be at the forefront of the FuelCube’s design, according to Western Global. The company says an improved lid offers an attached leash that improves product reliability. In addition, the updated product features a flange with a vent on top of the FuelCube that meets enhanced venting requirements without using accessory ports, leaving them open for telematics or other customer accessories. 

Designed for stationary applications, the FuelCube’s 110% double-walled containment eliminates the need for a secondary basin and can result in significant savings over the life of the tank. 

Also, it has a removable inner tank for cleaning and inspection. In addition, to save space on the jobsite or office lot, it includes corner brackets that allow for easy stacking when empty. Additionally, a lockable equipment cabinet increases security for the fuel supply. 

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction
Presented by Trimble, Inc
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Presented by Michelin North America
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?

Western Global’s upgraded FuelCube still offers the same solutions customers value in the original version, like 110% double-walled containment, a removable inner tank, stackable corner brackets and a lockable equipment cabinet for increased security.Western Global’s upgraded FuelCube still offers the same solutions customers value in the original version, like 110% double-walled containment, a removable inner tank, stackable corner brackets and a lockable equipment cabinet for increased security.Western Global

Related Stories
DeWalt's new PowerShift Compactor was among the multitude of battery-powered tools debuting in January at World of Concrete 2024 in Las Vegas.
Construction Equipment
Batteries Replacing Gas Power Tools? – Here’s What We Saw at World of Concrete
Yanmar TL100VS compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar's First Compact Track Loader, the TL100VS, Has Arrived
Cat D4 Dozer pushing aggregate
Dozers
Cat Boosts Standard Tech for its D4-D7 Medium Dozers
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
DeWalt's new PowerShift Compactor was among the multitude of battery-powered tools debuting in January at World of Concrete 2024 in Las Vegas.
Construction Equipment
Batteries Replacing Gas Power Tools? – Here’s What We Saw at World of Concrete
Major toolmakers – Milwaukee Tool, DeWalt, Bosch, Husqvarna, Hilti, Makita – take aim at gas concrete tools with zero-emission battery power.
Yanmar TL100VS compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar's First Compact Track Loader, the TL100VS, Has Arrived
Cat D3 dozer
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Bulldozers in 2023
Cat 320 Electric excavator dumping dirt
Business
“Best Year in 98-Year History," Caterpillar Says of 2023
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Featured Sponsor
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2024 Fleet Technology Trend Report
The 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to find out more!
DownloadView All