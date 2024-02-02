Wimmer Intros Its Largest Tunnel Excavator, the YellowFox

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 2, 2024
Wimmer International YellowFOX tunnel excavator
Wimmer International

Wimmer International has introduced its largest tunnel excavator, the 22-metric-ton YellowFox.

While its Badger series is ideal for smaller tunnel cross sections up to 11.5 feet, the company says the YellowFox can reach working heights up to 13.8 feet.

The YellowFox is based on the Liebherr platform, using a design custom-made for Wimmer. It features a Liebherr 914 Compact Litronic superstructure and a Liebherr 920 Compact Litronic undercarriage. Like the Badger series, the excavator boom is designed by Wimmer.

Powered by a 120-horsepower Tier 4 Final engine, the YellowFox has a breakout force of 120 kN and a tear force of 115 kN. The boom can swivel 45 degrees to the left and right. It comes equipped with a push rod to protect the cylinder from falling debris. Wimmer has also placed the hoses and lines in locations protected from damage.

A central lubrication system, a reversible fan, a two-grouser bottom plate with a chain scraper, a refueling pump, a Tunnel A-Lock quick coupler with SUVA type-examination certificate, and fire-resistant hydraulic oil (PAG) come standard.

Standard safety equipment on the YellowFox includes an integrated fire extinguishing system and an emergency stop button. A Blaxtair person detection system is an available option.

Looking at the specs of the base machines, the Liebherr R 914 Compact Litronic has a tail radius of 5 feet 1 inch. The undercarriage of the R 920 Compact Litronic features an X-frame with integrated eyelets and travel gear and track rollers with lifetime lubrication. 

