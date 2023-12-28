Greenworks Uses Battery Mower Tech to Power New UTV

Better known for its battery-operated outdoor power equipment, Greenworks has entered the UTV market with its new 60-volt electric utility task vehicle.

The UTV is part of the manufacturer’s new e-transportation line, which also includes an electric go-kart, minibike, scooter and three e-bikes.

Using the tested lithium-ion battery platform from its mowers, Greenworks equipped the UTV with six 60-volt 8.0Ah batteries that come with an onboard charger and fit in a battery box under the seat. The UTV is also available without batteries.

The two-seat model can drive up to 20 miles on a single charge. It can reach speeds up to 15 miles per hour while hauling 550 pounds in its electric dump bed or towing up to 500 pounds.

Large turf tires provide optimal traction to traverse rough terrain. The UTV has 8.5 inches of ground clearance.

A rollover protection system provides added safety, while two dual-slotted cup holders fit most insulated cups.

Greenworks says its 60V and 80V lithium-ion platforms each power over 75 indoor and outdoor products, while the 24V battery powers over 125 products, ranging from drills and circular saws to vacuums, blowers, and lawnmowers.

“Our e-transportation product line is an exciting evolution for Greenworks,” says Greenworks North America's president Klaus Hahn. “We’ve taken our best-in-class battery technology and created a line of sustainable adventure products the whole family can enjoy together. We want to encourage consumers to go green, get active, and feel good doing it.”

UTV will be offered online and in select retailers in early 2024. The suggested retail price is $12,999.