Vermeer’s SC48TX Brings Large Stump Cutter Performance to Tight Jobsites

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 27, 2023
Vermeer SC48TX stump cutter
Vermeer

Vermeer has introduced the SC48TX stump cutter to efficiently remove large stumps on tight residential jobsites where larger equipment can’t go.

The 48-horsepower stump cutter is powered by a 1.7-liter Tier 4 Final Cat diesel engine. It can cut up to 28 inches above grade and 16 inches below the surface. It features a straight-line cutting width of 65 inches.

“Companies operating this size of stump-cutting equipment previously were limited to mainly gas-powered options. They expressed interest in a diesel engine choice because the high torque produced will help them work efficiently when cutting below grade,” explained Josh Vrieze, senior product manager for Vermeer Environmental Equipment.

The SC48TX’s low-disturbance tracks provide traction on soft, steep and rocky terrain with low ground pressure, resulting in minimal job prep before and cleanup afterward. The tracks can be retracted to 35 inches to enter and exit standard 36-inch gates. Once through the gate, the tracks can be extended to 49 inches for stability while operating.

“The SC48TX stump cutter is agile enough for tree care and landscape professionals to get through most gates while the tracks allow for increased flotation,” said Vrieze.

Vermeer’s SmartSweep control system monitors engine load to provide a smooth and consistent cutter wheel sweep rate.

[Related Content: Vermeer SC1052 Removes 6-Foot Stumps Without Repositioning]

The exclusive Vermeer Cutting System uses a mounting and retention structure rather than a bolt to secure the teeth to the cutter wheel. This helps keep teeth from shifting in the pocket and absorbs the shearing force while operating, the company says. In addition, two-sided carbide V-profile cutter teeth improve the cutting performance of the machine. The teeth can be flipped to the other side of the cutter wheel for an extended wear life.

The machine’s direct-drive system transfers maximum power to the cutter wheel through a pair of gearboxes. A bump start clutch smooths the transition as the drive system gets up to speed, the company says. For added safety, operator-sensing control handles disengage the cutter wheel if a user steps away from the controls during operations.

An optional full-function remote control allows operation of the stump cutter without being at the operator’s station, which can maximize visibility. “The remote can assist with navigating tight gate entries,” said Vrieze.

An optional backfill blade has a rounded lower edge to reduce turf damage. “It saves either manual work or having to bring another piece of equipment to do the work. The backfill blade makes this machine very versatile,” said Vrieze.

Beyond these options, Vermeer offers the Vermeer Confidence Plus asset protection program for service needs. Like other Vermeer stump cutters, the SC48TX has no belts to replace.

Related Stories
Kioti TL750 compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
Kioti's Long-Awaited Compact Loaders Make Their Debut
Cat 906 compact wheel loader blowing snow
Compact equipment
Compact Wheel Loaders: The Latest Models and How to Choose the Right One
yanmar v7 compact wheel loader white background bucket raised
Compact equipment
"Quick & Light": Yanmar Unveils V7 Compact Wheel Loader
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Partner Insights
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Top Stories
Dirt host bryan furnace testing cat 306 compact excavator
The Dirt
Test Runs & Closer Looks – Top 5 Video Episodes of "The Dirt" in 2023
Host and professional operator Bryan Furnace tested some of the latest models and provided a deeper look at popular construction equipment.
Leeboy_electric_Paver 8520C
Roadbuilding equipment
Top Roadbuilding Equipment of 2023: Pavers, Planers, Rollers & More
Deere 145 X-Tier electric excavator
Technology
Top Tech Stories of 2023: Attention on Alternative Power
brothers Stuart and Michael Frost pose on back of paver
Construction Equipment
Equipment World's Top 10 Stories of 2023: Innovation Leads the Way
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All