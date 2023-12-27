Vermeer has introduced the SC48TX stump cutter to efficiently remove large stumps on tight residential jobsites where larger equipment can’t go.

The 48-horsepower stump cutter is powered by a 1.7-liter Tier 4 Final Cat diesel engine. It can cut up to 28 inches above grade and 16 inches below the surface. It features a straight-line cutting width of 65 inches.

“Companies operating this size of stump-cutting equipment previously were limited to mainly gas-powered options. They expressed interest in a diesel engine choice because the high torque produced will help them work efficiently when cutting below grade,” explained Josh Vrieze, senior product manager for Vermeer Environmental Equipment.

The SC48TX’s low-disturbance tracks provide traction on soft, steep and rocky terrain with low ground pressure, resulting in minimal job prep before and cleanup afterward. The tracks can be retracted to 35 inches to enter and exit standard 36-inch gates. Once through the gate, the tracks can be extended to 49 inches for stability while operating.

“The SC48TX stump cutter is agile enough for tree care and landscape professionals to get through most gates while the tracks allow for increased flotation,” said Vrieze.

Vermeer’s SmartSweep control system monitors engine load to provide a smooth and consistent cutter wheel sweep rate.

[Related Content: Vermeer SC1052 Removes 6-Foot Stumps Without Repositioning]

The exclusive Vermeer Cutting System uses a mounting and retention structure rather than a bolt to secure the teeth to the cutter wheel. This helps keep teeth from shifting in the pocket and absorbs the shearing force while operating, the company says. In addition, two-sided carbide V-profile cutter teeth improve the cutting performance of the machine. The teeth can be flipped to the other side of the cutter wheel for an extended wear life.

The machine’s direct-drive system transfers maximum power to the cutter wheel through a pair of gearboxes. A bump start clutch smooths the transition as the drive system gets up to speed, the company says. For added safety, operator-sensing control handles disengage the cutter wheel if a user steps away from the controls during operations.

An optional full-function remote control allows operation of the stump cutter without being at the operator’s station, which can maximize visibility. “The remote can assist with navigating tight gate entries,” said Vrieze.

An optional backfill blade has a rounded lower edge to reduce turf damage. “It saves either manual work or having to bring another piece of equipment to do the work. The backfill blade makes this machine very versatile,” said Vrieze.

Beyond these options, Vermeer offers the Vermeer Confidence Plus asset protection program for service needs. Like other Vermeer stump cutters, the SC48TX has no belts to replace.