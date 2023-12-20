Three-, five- and six-seat Pioneer 1000s, Honda’s flagship line of utility vehicles, return in 2024 with the same rugged performance and new color options.

Honda offers the UTVs in four trim levels to meet the needs of commercial customers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Pioneer 1000 Trail: Available in three-seat or five-seat versions, the Trail features FOX Quick Switch 3 shocks, as well as aluminum cut-contrast wheels. A ROPS-mounted rear-view mirror, a winch and an in-bed accessory outlet come standard. The Trail versions also come with Honda’s i-4WD combination system of brake traction control and limited-slip front differential, which manages the four-wheel-drive and differential-locking functions in a single selection mode.

Pioneer 1000 Forest: The three- and five-seat Forest versions both come standard with a winch, black aluminum wheels, a full front bumper, dual bed lights and an in-bed accessory outlet. Self-leveling rear suspension adjusts to different cargo loads, and i-4WD is standard. New for 2024, both Forest versions come in TrueTimber's Atera camo pattern.

Pioneer 1000 Deluxe: The Deluxe versions have Black-aluminum wheels and an in-bed accessory outlet. is provided. The five-person version comes with a self-leveling rear suspension. The six-person 1000-6 Deluxe Crew features a spacious cab, full-size cargo bed and multiple storage compartments to get more workers and tools to the jobsite.

Pioneer 1000: Honda outfits the value-minded three-seat and five-seat standard version with steel 14-inch wheels.

All models are powered by a 999cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin four-stroke engine with a Unicam cylinder-head arrangement and four valves per cylinder. The engine and exhaust system are rubber-mounted to reduce vibration and noise, while the large radiator fan and cabin shielding help dissipate and deflect engine heat.

Honda’s automatic dual clutch transmission is standard on all Pioneer 1000 versions. DCT provides the durability and efficiency of a conventional manual transmission but can change gears automatically, upshifting and downshifting without driver input, the company says.

Standard electronic power steering monitors vehicle speed, steering input from the driver and the steering shaft angle for a comfortable driving experience.

The UTVs have an 80.2-inch wheelbase, 13.8-foot turning radius and a 2,500-pound towing capacity. All four wheels have hydraulic disc brakes with 210-millimeter rotors. All Pioneer 1000 versions come with six-ply OTR Dirt Master tires mounted on 14-inch wheels (cut-contrast aluminum for the Trail, black aluminum for the Forest and Deluxe, steel for the standard).

For added flexibility, the five-seaters are equipped with Honda’s QuickFlip seat system. Users can switch between seating arrangements for three, four or five people. When the two rear seats aren’t needed, they can be folded down to allow additional room in the 1,000-pound capacity cargo bed.

Fine mesh door nets help to prevent branches and debris from entering the cab. The modern digital includes indicators for clutch engagement and battery voltage. With a dash switch panel and pre-wired accessory connector, its easy to customize the units with more than 90 available accessories.

All models except the Pioneer 1000-5 are available this month. The 1000-5 will be available in January.

MSRP:

Pioneer 1000-5 Trail: $22,399

Pioneer 1000-5 Forest: $22,399

Pioneer 1000-5 Deluxe: $20,399

Pioneer 1000-5: $18,999

Pioneer 1000 Trail: $20,999

Pioneer 1000 Forest: $20,999

Pioneer 1000 Deluxe: $18,999

Pioneer 1000: $17,599

Available Colors: