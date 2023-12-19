Vermeer has introduced the largest stump cutter in its line, the SC1052, capable of removing stumps up to 6 feet in size without repositioning.

The machine is powered by a 115-horsepower Origin 4.3-liter gas engine with an 18-gallon fuel tank. It to cut up to 31 inches high and 25 inches below the surface, and has a straight-line cutting width of 72 inches.

“The Vermeer SC1052 stump cutter is the next generation of large stump cutters,” said Josh Vrieze, senior product manager for Vermeer Environmental Equipment. “Diesel emission regulations impacted the production of 100+ horsepower stump cutters, including our popular Vermeer SC1152 stump cutter unit. To fill this void in the market, our team designed a new economic gas engine model that will meet the performance levels tree care professionals expect. The SC1052 complements many of our customers' gas engine fleets, as they have started operating more gas-powered chippers and trucks in recent years.”

The exclusive Vermeer Cutting System uses a mounting and retention structure to secure the teeth to the cutter wheel rather than a bolt. This helps keep teeth from shifting in the pocket and absorbs the shearing force while operating, the company says. In addition, two-sided carbide V-profile cutter teeth improve cutting performance of the machine. The teeth can be flipped to the other side of the cutter wheel for an extended wear life.

At just 35 inches wide without its dual wheels, the SC1052 can fit through a standard 36-inch residential gate. The full-time, four-wheel drive system and differential lock help the machine traverse difficult or uneven ground.

Vermeer says the machine’s cylinder and linkage bar configuration helps to position the cutter wheel out and away from the machine as the boom drops, giving operators a wide cutting range and minimizing the need to reposition.

While cutting, the Vermeer SmartSweep control system monitors engine load to provide a smooth and consistent cutter wheel sweep rate and helps reduce unnecessary wear and tear on the machine. Once cutting is done, a 34-inch hydraulic chip blade helps pile or spread chips for fast and efficient cleanup.

Access panels on the SC1052 can be removed with no tools required for easy maintenance. The machine has no belts to replace.

For added safety, operator-sensing control handles disengage the cutter wheel if a user steps away from the controls during operations.

Optional accessories include a remote for propel, boom and steering function control, telematics to help with fleet maintenance and the Vermeer Confidence Plus asset protection program for service needs.