The multi-fuel hybrid engine will be based on this 7-liter Perkins 1200 Series model.

Perkins is collaborating with Equipmake and Loughborough University to develop and produce an advanced multi-fuel ‘drop-in’ hybrid engine based on its 7-liter 1200 Series.

Designated as Project Coeus, the development of the engine will be supported by an investment through the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK, which leverages research and development of the best technology types to benefit the United Kingdom.

The engines are intended to help off-highway OEMS, both larger scale and those with limited resources, address the ongoing energy transition. The engines will support multiple fuel types with the initial demonstration being hydrogen.

"We are pleased to have secured this opportunity to accelerate the development of advanced off-highway power system solutions," said David Goldspink, Perkins vice president and general manager. "This project will explore, innovate, and lead the way to solving some of the key challenges facing the off-highway industry's energy transition and support the transition towards reduced carbon in this key sector."

The 45-250 kW hybrid powertrain system will be configured with factory-installed ECM sensors, radiators, cooling packs, filtration, control systems, and aftertreatment hardware in a complete, integrated package that minimizes OEM development timelines and reduces engineering and assembly costs.

According to Perkins, the engines will be able to directly replace their diesel equivalent in terms of power density and response enabling a wide range of off-highway industrial OEMs, regardless of their size or the application they manufacture, to accelerate their transition to lower-carbon intensity or zero-carbon fuels such as hydrogen, methanol, bioethanol and other eFuels and harness electrification.

Project Coeus is not Perkins' only initiative designed to help customers manage energy transitions. Additional efforts underway include the following: