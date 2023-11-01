Mecalac Goes Electric with New eS1000 Swing Loader

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 1, 2023
eS1000 Electric Swing Loader
Mecalac

Based on the diesel-powered AS1000, Mecalac has released its new 1.3-cubic-yard eS1000 electric swing loader.

The new model is part of the company’s e Series range of medium-sized, all-electric equipment that debuted at Bauma 2022. Other products in the series include the 11-ton e12 excavator, the 6-ton eD6 site dumper, and the M-Power battery charging and power storage system. Mecalac says three of its electric machines working on the same urban jobsite can save an average of 64 tons of carbon dioxide a year compared to equivalent diesel equipment.

Powered by a 75 kWh battery, the eS1000 “consumes only the right amount of energy for the construction operations and optimizes battery use,” resulting in 8 hours of run time. The eS1000 is designed for use indoors and in sensitive environments that require zero emissions and reduced noise and vibrations.

The swing loader’s arm and bucket are positioned to the side, allowing it to swivel 180 degrees in either direction. In four-wheel-steering mode, the company says the swing loaders have a tighter turning radius than standard articulated loaders and can perform a complete rotation on a 20% smaller footprint than a conventional loader. Two other steering modes are also available: two-wheel and four-wheel crab. 

Once the rear axle is locked, whatever is lifted by the bucket can be turned 180 degrees without any loss in stability, even with the wheels fully turned, according to the company. This helps increase efficiency and improve logistics on confined urban jobsites. Mecalac says its swing loader concept aims to “reduce non-added-value maneuvers by swinging the boom, instead of moving the machine.”

“The Swing Loader architecture results in an economy of movement. This translates into reduced cycle times, noise and visual nuisance, maintenance costs and risks of accidents, as well as a lower impact on the environment,” Mecalac says.

A spacious cab with two doors provides increased comfort and visibility.

[Watch: “This Thing is Awesome”: Mecalac’s 8MCR Skid-Excavator (Review)]

Quick Specs:

  • Operating Weight: 15,620 pounds
  • Battery Capacity: 75 kwH
  • Width: 6’ 6”
  • Lift Capacity at Maximum Height: 11’ 4’
  • Lift Height: 8’ 8”
  • Tipping Load (Standard Bucket, Straight): 9,480 pounds
  • Standard Bucket Volume: 1.3 cubic yards
  • Boom Type: Swing boom 
Related Stories
Gravely Axis 100 with load of stones in bucket
Construction Equipment
Gravely Unveils Gas-Powered, Stand-On Mini Skid Steers for Small Contractors
Doosan G100 Generator
Construction Equipment
Doosan Portable Power G70, G100 Generators Offer Low-Load Operating Range
Maxresdefault 6539514feaa61
Excavators
Video: How Does Deere's New 75 P-Tier Excavator Differ from its 85 P-Tier?
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Partner Insights
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Top Stories
eS1000 Electric Swing Loader
Construction Equipment
Mecalac Goes Electric with New eS1000 Swing Loader
Based on the diesel-powered AS1000, the new battery-powered loader delivers 8 hours of run time and swivels 180 degrees.
Gravely Axis 100 with load of stones in bucket
Construction Equipment
Gravely Unveils Gas-Powered, Stand-On Mini Skid Steers for Small Contractors
GMC Sierra Grande Concept traveling field road mountain background
Pickups
"Ultimate Adventure Rig" – AEV’s GMC Sierra Grande Concept Revealed
black 2024 Toyota Tundra image
Pickups
Toyota Unveils "Texas Style" Tundra Limited Edition for 2024
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Surprising Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Want to optimize business spending and even earn rewards in today’s tough economic climate? The right card can help you do all that and more!
DownloadView All