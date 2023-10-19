Maxon Industries Inc. has partnered with Morooka to offer a rubber track-mounted concrete crawler.

A few years ago, Maxon was mounting Putzmeiser Thom Katts on tracks to allow the machines to handle off-road terrain. From that concept the company came up with the idea of mounting its own equipment on Morooka crawler carriers.

Maxon’s Maxcrete is mounted on a Morooka MST2500VDL carrier to deliver remote concrete or shotcrete over difficult terrain.

Hydraulically operated, the Maxcrete is integrated with the Morooka carrier with an optional operator platform on the side to power the Maxon unit. It has all the features of a regular Maxon unit except that it can deliver concrete to jobsites that previously were harder to reach.

According to Maxon, the Maxcrete machines features an all-hydraulic drive with heavy duty gear reducer. It has optional hinged solid or grid cover for easy loading, visual inspection, and cleanup.

Also, the open top allows for easy loading and clean out and the bi-directional agitator shaft allows the operator to retemper or introduce additives prior to placement while also reducing segregation in transit.

The Maxcrete unit is available in 4.5-, 6- or 9-cubic-yard capacities. Optional chutes for feeding direct to grade or forms are available.

As for transportation, the Morooka MST 2500VDL has an enclosed cab with heat and rides on 33-inch rubber tracks with a 20-inch ground clearance for getting over the rougher terrain. It is powered by a 250-horsepower Caterpillar C7.1 engine and can reach speeds up to 7.5 mph.

With the 6-cubic-yard Maxcrete unit on the Morooka machine, dimensions of the combined unit are approximately 28 feet 5 inches long, 8.5 feet wide, and 10 feet 2 inches high.

With the chassis and Maxcrete, total weight of the machine is 38,000 pounds.

Quick Specs

Track-Mounted Maxcrete

Capacity: 4.5-, 6-, 9-cubic yards

Shell width: 86 inches

Resting height: 118 inches

Chassis length: 282 inches

Chassis width: 102 inches

Chassis height: 121 inches

Overall length: 341 inches

Overall weight: 38,000 lbs.