John Deere Recalls 1,600 Gator XUV590 UTVs for Fuel Leak

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jun 16, 2023
lime green John Deere XUV590 Gator utility vehicle
These models of Deere's Gator have been recalled: XUV590E, XUV590M and XUV590M S4.
John Deere

John Deere has issued a recall for 1,600 of its Gator utility vehicles due to a possible fuel leak under the fuel cap that poses a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall, starting June 8, affects these models: XUV590E, XUV590M and XUV590M S4. The model numbers are printed on the hood, and “John Deere” and “Gator” are also printed on the cargo box.

The UTVs were sold between December 2022 and March 2023 at authorized John Deere dealers nationwide and at www.deere.com. They retail for $14,500 to $17,500.

The recalled utility vehicles have side-by-side seating for two or four people and were sold in green and yellow, olive and black, or TrueTimber Kanati Camo colors.

No injuries have been reported.

Owners of the recalled XUV590 Gator utility vehicles should stop using the UTVs and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection, and if necessary, free repair. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Here is a list of the affected serial numbers:

  • 1M0590EA+PM060098 through PM060266
  • 1M0590ED+PM060005 through PM060027
  • 1M0590MA+PM060654 through PM061746 1M0590MA+PM061746
  • 1M0590MD+PM060005 through PM060017
  • 1M0590MB+PM060225 through PM060631
  • 1M0590ME+PM060009 through PM060015
Related Stories
Philippi-Hagenbuch HiVol Water Tank on a haul truck
Construction Equipment
Philippi-Hagenbuch’s HiVol Tank Turns Your Haul Truck into a Water Truck
John Deere Future Generation Excavators
Excavators
Video: John Deere Going "All In" on its First "All Deere" Excavators
Maxresdefault 6488af152277d
Compact Excavators
Contractor's Perspective: Why L&S Earthworx Opted for Mecalac’s MWR Wheeled Excavator
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
John Deere Future Generation Excavators
Excavators
Video: John Deere Going "All In" on its First "All Deere" Excavators
After its break with Hitachi, the company reveals its first three models that are undergoing preproduction testing.
Cat 420XE backhoe digging fiber optic wire trench stabilizers out
Machine Matters
“Backhoe Renaissance”: They’re Getting Better at What They Do Best
Komatsu hydrogen fuel cell powered mid-sized excavator
Excavators
Komatsu Testing Mid-Sized Hydrogen Fuel Cell Excavator
Side view Sany SMG200AWD motor grader in snow
Graders/Scrapers
Sany Launches All-Wheel-Drive SMG200 Motor Grader
Half CTL Half excavator? episode 123 the dirt youtube thumbnail
The Dirt
“This Thing is Awesome”: Mecalac’s 8MCR Skid-Excavator (Review)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All