These models of Deere's Gator have been recalled: XUV590E, XUV590M and XUV590M S4.

John Deere has issued a recall for 1,600 of its Gator utility vehicles due to a possible fuel leak under the fuel cap that poses a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall, starting June 8, affects these models: XUV590E, XUV590M and XUV590M S4. The model numbers are printed on the hood, and “John Deere” and “Gator” are also printed on the cargo box.

The UTVs were sold between December 2022 and March 2023 at authorized John Deere dealers nationwide and at www.deere.com. They retail for $14,500 to $17,500.

The recalled utility vehicles have side-by-side seating for two or four people and were sold in green and yellow, olive and black, or TrueTimber Kanati Camo colors.

No injuries have been reported.

Owners of the recalled XUV590 Gator utility vehicles should stop using the UTVs and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection, and if necessary, free repair. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Here is a list of the affected serial numbers: