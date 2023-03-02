Working under the theme “Made for America, Raised in Georgia,” Sany Group is set to show off more than 30 machines, including its latest electric-powered excavator and loader, at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023.

In-booth product presentations will demonstrate how Sany’s technical solutions and professional services optimize fuel efficiency, maximize construction productivity and deliver responsive customer support, the company says.

New Electric Excavator and Loader

New North American product introductions at Booth F9553 in Festival Grounds include the Sany SY19E electric mini excavator. First debuted in China and the Bauma trade show last year, the excavator is equipped with a high-torque permanent magnet synchronous motor and a proprietary integrated electric drive system. Sany says the SY19E’s efficiency exceeds 95%, complemented by IP67 weatherproofing, insulation testing, voltage and current detection, and fault diagnosis features.

Show visitors will also see the first display of the Sany SW956E electric loader. The SW956E is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor capable of delivering an instantaneous torque of 1,770 foot-pounds. Its onboard intelligent system can automatically adjust power output based on load, speed and other conditions. Its 282-kilowatt-hour battery can provide eight hours of usage after one hour of charging, Sany says. The loader has a dual-circuit hydraulic brake system and a large-span, long-wheelbase design. An integrated smart temperature control system for the battery, drive motor and electronic control module help it manage extreme weather conditions, the company says.

Sustainability at the Forefront

The Chinese manufacturer will also demonstrate its carbon monitoring platform. The platform, developed in partnership with Rootcloud, an industrial IoT provider, has been deployed at the company's No.18 factory, enabling Sany to quantify and manage its energy efficiency performance.

Meanwhile, Sany’s energy management system powered by industrial IoT and blockchain technology will showcase how it tracks its corporate carbon print of energy and resource consumption to optimize its environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) system.



