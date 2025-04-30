Case CE Introduces its Largest Compact Wheel Loader, the 421G

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 30, 2025
Case 421 G Cwl 1
Case Construction Equipment

Case Construction Equipment is expanding its compact wheel loader lineup with its largest model yet, the 112-horsepower, 19,775-pound 421G.

The company also announced the commercial availability of its first electric compact wheel loader model, the CL36EV.

421G Overview

Pushing the limits of compact construction equipment, the 421G offers breakout forces of nearly 16,900 pounds for heavy construction jobs, like snow removal, truck loading, moving aggregates or road maintenance, while maintaining a smaller footprint for working in tight areas.

The new model is based on a similar platform to the 74-horsepower, 13,303-pound 321F, which was released in early 2024.

It has a lifting capacity of 15,806 pounds and a hinge pin height of 145 inches. The higher position of the hinge pin improves visibility to attachments and the work area, especially when using forks or buckets, Case says.

The 421G’s hydrostatic drive allows operators to use attachments that are not available to larger machines. A high-flow hydraulic option enables the use of high-flow attachments, such as stump grinders or cold planers. A standard 416 JRB coupler provides for easy attachment changes without needing to leave the cab.

The hydraulic system features flow sharing and load-sensing capabilities, so operators can adjust the hydraulic flow for improved efficiency and reduced fuel consumption. Shift-on-fly and auto-shift provide seamless gear transitions and a smooth ride, Case says.

Restyled Cab

The redesigned cab with double-sided doors features more glass for 270-degree visibility to the jobsite and attachments.

The operator’s seat features adjustable armrests with seat-mounted electro-hydraulic controls. Adjustable E-H controls allow operators to independently set lift and tilt responsiveness based on the task or their preference.

Additional features include a customizable color A-post mounted display with an encoder, an in-display rearview camera and a USB port and phone holder.

Service and maintenance

An electric rear hood provides access to the engine compartment, and all major regular service points can be accessed from ground level.

Case’s Siteconnect Fleet Management system enables dealers to diagnose issues and schedule service visits remotely. The SiteManager App pairs a phone or device with the loader for remote analysis.

421G Quick Specs

  • Engine Output – 112 gross hp
  • Speed – Forward Maximum: 25 mph
  • Transmission Type: Hydrostatic
  • Full Lift Dump Height: 8 ft 10 in
  • Full Lift Reach: 2 ft 11 in
  • Loader – Geometry: Z-bar
  • Pivot Pin Height: 12 ft 2 in
  • Heaped Capacity: 1.9 cubic yards
  • Straight Tipping Load: 14,718 pounds
  • Full Turn Tipping Load: 12,952 pounds
  • Bucket Breakout: 15,806 pounds
  • Operating Weight: 19,775 pounds

Case Cl36 Ev Cwl 1CL36EV Compact Wheel Loader Now Available

Previewed in 2024, Case’s second electric compact loader, the 3.6-metric-ton CL36EV, is set to officially launch this year.

Case says the emissions-free, low-noise machine is a good choice for green-credentialed projects or jobs in residential areas with noise restrictions. It delivers the same power and performance as comparably sized diesel-powered loaders, plus simplified maintenance and a lower total lifetime cost of ownership.

The CL36EV can be charged at any J1772 Level 2 automotive charging station if you need to top it off. An optional fast charger will provide a full charge in 2 hours, according to Case’s initial product release.

It has a runtime of 2 to 5 hours, depending on its use. At standard charging, it achieves a 0% to 100% charge in 8 hours and a 20% to 80% charge in 5 hours.

Inside the cab, operators will find a close to 360-degree view, a fully adjustable seat and a tilting and telescoping steering column.

The CL36EV features a hinge-pin height of over 10 feet and can be matched with a full range of skid steer attachments, including forks, snow pushers, 4-in-1 buckets and grapples.  

Other electrified products available from Case include the CX15EV and CX25EV mini excavatorsSL22EV small articulated loader and 580EV backhoe.

CL36EV Quick Specs

  • Battery capacity: 23 kWh
  • Charge times: 8 hr, 0-100%; 5 hr, 20-80%
  • Runtime: 2-5 hr, depending on use
  • Operating weight: 8,911 pounds (Closed cab)
  • Motor power: 23 hp
  • Bucket lift capacity: 4,403 lb
  • Hinge pin height: 10’ 1.5”
  • Max travel speed: 12.4 mph
