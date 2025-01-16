United Rentals to Acquire H&E Rentals in $4.8B Deal

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jan 16, 2025
a united rentals storefront
United Rentals' acquisition of H&E Rentals will include approximately $1.4 billion of net debt.
United Rentals

In a move set to further consolidation of equipment rental companies, United Rentals has announced it will acquire H&E Rentals and its 160 U.S. locations.

The $4.8 billion deal is expected to close in this year’s first quarter.

Under the acquisition announced on January 14, United Rentals will pay $92 per share for the publicly traded company, including about $1.4 billion of net debt.

Purchasing H&E Rentals, which has branches in 30 U.S. states, will allow United Rentals, one of the largest rental equipment companies in the world, to increase its capacity in key U.S. markets. H&E Rentals currently has around 2,900 employees and, according to United Rentals’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, will survive as a wholly owned subsidiary of United Rentals. The deal includes H&E's 64,000-unit rental fleet, with an original cost of about $3 billion.

map of all H&E Rentals' locationsThis map shows all H&E Rentals' locations as of September 30, 2024.United Rentals

H&E Rentals will become one of many equipment rental companies United Rentals has acquired over the years, including RSC Holdings in 2012, NES Rentals in 2017, Neff Rental in 2017, BlueLine Rental in 2018 and Ahern Rentals in 2022.

The integration of H&E into United Rentals’ operations can lead to improved efficiency and new business development as the company adheres to United Rentals’ operational standards and tech offerings, United Rentals says.

Notably, the agreement between the two companies allows H&E Rentals a 35-day “go-shop” period to solicit, consider and possibly accept better merger offers.

In its most recently filed earnings report, H&E Rentals brought in $384.9 million in third-quarter revenue, down 4% from $400.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. United Rentals, meanwhile, reported just under $4 billion in third-quarter 2024 revenue, a 6% year-over-year increase.

On a trailing 12-month basis through September 30, 2024, H&E Rentals’ adjusted EBITDA came in at $696 million, on total revenues of $1.5 billion.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Presented by Michelin North America
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!

According to United Rentals’ investor presentation regarding the acquisition, H&E Rentals’ equipment fleet mix is currently 33% aerial, 30% material handling and 25% earthmoving. 

Related Stories
Bobcat T7X electric track skid steer
Mergers & Acquisitions
Doosan Bobcat to Buy Hydraulic Components Manufacturer Mottrol
Ausa headquarters building with equipment parked outside
Mergers & Acquisitions
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Telehandler Supplier AUSA
Nagano and Tadano's lineup of aerial work platforms
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tadano to Acquire Japanese Crawler Aerial Platform Manufacturer Nagano
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
RodRadar ground penetrating radar bucket digging with excavator
Technology
World’s First Radar-Equipped Excavator Bucket Ready for Orders from Rodradar
Engcon will integrate the bucket that detects underground utilities into its quick-coupler and tiltrotator systems.
Mecalac Revotruck Site Dumper
Compact equipment
Mecalac Intros Revotruck Site Dumper with 225-Degree Rotating Cab
2025 Toyota Tacoma TRD OffRoad bronze oxide color on dirt road mountain background
Pickups
2025 Toyota Tacoma Revealed with Hybrid or Gas Engine
Maxresdefault 6765a88404f9e
Compact Excavators
A Closer Look: Hitachi’s Smallest Excavator, the ZX17U-5N
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
DownloadView All