Caterpillar is looking for 600 workers to help produce its compact track loaders in North Carolina — no manufacturing experience required.

The new hires would bring the total number of employees at the Sanford plant to about 2,600. Wages start at about $18 an hour, with higher pay for skilled positions such as welding. On-the-job training will be provided, the company says.

Caterpillar is looking to hire across all shifts for assembly, logistics and fabrication in Sanford.

“We’re hiring people for high-tech, modern manufacturing jobs helping us weld, paint and assemble compact track loaders and hopefully build a long career here at Caterpillar,” said Gareth Jones, Sanford facility manager.

Caterpillar has operated in Sanford for more than 25 years and says the additional hires are “aimed at growing the workforce and supporting continued business growth.”

Caterpillar Compact track loaders are the top-selling category of construction equipment in the U.S., according to Fusable’s EDA. (Fusable is also the parent company of Equipment World.)

From March 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025, buyers purchased 54,269 new financed compact track loaders, according to EDA.