Caterpillar unveiled updates to its customer rewards program, as well as a rebrand of its unsecured, revolving line of credit at ConExpo 2026:

Cat Vantage Rewards will now be known as Cat Rewards , offering a simplified tiered structure based on upfront and aftermarket spending.

, offering a simplified tiered structure based on upfront and aftermarket spending. The Cat Card has been rebranded to Cat Commercial Account, making its use clear as a flexible purchasing and cash-flow solution.

Cat Rewards

The reimagined Cat Rewards program makes earning and using rewards easier, simplifies participation and expands opportunities to a broader range of customers, the company says.

The introduction of status tiers provides differentiated benefits, expanding the program beyond aftermarket purchases to include equipment, services and solutions.

Tiers include:

Bronze

Free to join

Members-only promotions

Special gifts and events

Localized dealer offers

Silver

$5,000 qualifying spend or must have a Cat Commercial Account

Members-only promotions

$125 Cat Credit Rewards

Earn 1% on eligible purchases with your Cat Commercial Account

Special gifts and events

Localized dealer offers

Gold

$50,000 qualifying spend or buy or lease one new Cat machine

$250 Cat Credit Rewards

Earn 1% on eligible purchases with your Cat Commercial Account

Professional tips and product insights

Special gifts and events

Localized dealer offers

Platinum

$100,000 qualifying spend or buy or lease three new Cat machines

$500 Cat Credit Rewards

Earn 1% on eligible purchases with your Cat Commercial Account

Professional tips and product insights

Special gifts and events

Localized dealer offers

The Cat Rewards program is available in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico with plans to expand globally. The Enterprise program replaces programs previously offered by individual Cat dealers.

Cat Card Rebrands to Cat Commercial Account

Along with the evolution of Cat Rewards, Caterpillar has rebranded its unsecured line of credit from the Cat Card to Cat Commercial Account. The rebrand gives customers clearer understanding of where it can be used and what purchases it covers, as well as the ability to better manage cash flow while earning rewards on eligible purchases, the company says.

“The biggest issue was that it sounds like a credit card. This is not a credit card. This is only an open product that can be used at the dealers, so they can't go anywhere else and use this product,” said Cat Financial’s Joel Greener. “You can use it at the parts counter at the dealership, at the rental counter, or you can use the commercial account online at parts.cat.com or Cat Central, so a lot of options for customers to use the open account, which is which is great.”

Customers can use the account to finance parts, service, rebuilds, attachments, rentals, protection plans and more across Caterpillar’s digital and dealer channels. There is no annual fee and rates are competitive, according to Cat.