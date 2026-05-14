Media Brands
For owner-operators
For trucking professionals
For contractors
For dealers and distributors
For news on clean trucking
For landscapers
Data Solutions
Identifying active trucking fleets
Construction market intelligence
Ag equipment valuation data
Heavy equipment data & analytics
Motor carrier risk assessment
Specs, VIN decoding and values
Precision targeting at scale

Caterpillar Unveils Revamped Customer Perks: Cat Rewards, Cat Commercial Account

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 14, 2026
Cat Rentals2
Caterpillar

Caterpillar unveiled updates to its customer rewards program, as well as a rebrand of its unsecured, revolving line of credit at ConExpo 2026:

  • Cat Vantage Rewards will now be known as Cat Rewards, offering a simplified tiered structure based on upfront and aftermarket spending.
  • The Cat Card has been rebranded to Cat Commercial Account, making its use clear as a flexible purchasing and cash-flow solution.

Cat Rewards

The reimagined Cat Rewards program makes earning and using rewards easier, simplifies participation and expands opportunities to a broader range of customers, the company says.

The introduction of status tiers provides differentiated benefits, expanding the program beyond aftermarket purchases to include equipment, services and solutions.

Tiers include:

Bronze

  • Free to join
  • Members-only promotions
  • Special gifts and events
  • Localized dealer offers

Silver

  • $5,000 qualifying spend or must have a Cat Commercial Account
  • Members-only promotions
  • $125 Cat Credit Rewards
  • Earn 1% on eligible purchases with your Cat Commercial Account
  • Special gifts and events
  • Localized dealer offers

Gold

  • $50,000 qualifying spend or buy or lease one new Cat machine
  • $250 Cat Credit Rewards
  • Earn 1% on eligible purchases with your Cat Commercial Account
  • Professional tips and product insights
  • Special gifts and events
  • Localized dealer offers

Platinum

  • $100,000 qualifying spend or buy or lease three new Cat machines
  • $500 Cat Credit Rewards
  • Earn 1% on eligible purchases with your Cat Commercial Account
  • Professional tips and product insights
  • Special gifts and events
  • Localized dealer offers

The Cat Rewards program is available in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico with plans to expand globally. The Enterprise program replaces programs previously offered by individual Cat dealers.

Cat Card Rebrands to Cat Commercial Account

Along with the evolution of Cat Rewards, Caterpillar has rebranded its unsecured line of credit from the Cat Card to Cat Commercial Account. The rebrand gives customers clearer understanding of where it can be used and what purchases it covers, as well as the ability to better manage cash flow while earning rewards on eligible purchases, the company says.

“The biggest issue was that it sounds like a credit card. This is not a credit card. This is only an open product that can be used at the dealers, so they can't go anywhere else and use this product,” said Cat Financial’s Joel Greener. “You can use it at the parts counter at the dealership, at the rental counter, or you can use the commercial account online at parts.cat.com or Cat Central, so a lot of options for customers to use the open account, which is which is great.”

Customers can use the account to finance parts, service, rebuilds, attachments, rentals, protection plans and more across Caterpillar’s digital and dealer channels. There is no annual fee and rates are competitive, according to Cat.

Related Stories
Lucas Gray
Safety & Compliance
Lawsuit Seeks $35M After Teen Worker Crushed to Death by Wheel Loader
Work underway on a separate project under the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program.
Roadbuilding
Virginia DOT Awards $237M Contract to Widen I-81 Section
A rendering of how the final I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge might look.
Roadbuilding
Louisiana Begins $2.3B Replacement of I-10 Calcasieu Bridge
Mecalac Ridgeway Facility 2
Business
Mecalac to Move North American Headquarters to Fayat Group Campus in S.C.
Top Stories
Volvo's new L20 Electric compact wheel loader gets 21% more battery capacity for longer runtime.
Compact Wheel Loaders
Volvo’s New Electric L20, L25 Compact Wheel Loaders Hit U.S.
The L20 gets a 21% boost in battery capacity, and it and the L25 can increase that an additional 40% with an optional 56 kWh battery.
Kia Tasman Side
Pickups
Kia Teases Its First Pickup Truck: Meet the Tasman
Image00001
Technology
New Hexagon, RodRadar Tech Stops Excavator Bucket Before Striking Utilities
Cs2530 H Rops Side Left Loader Up jpg
Utility Tractors/Loaders
Kioti Expands CS30 Tractor Line with New Open-Air Models
Hitachi Gravis Thumb
Autonomous
Video: Operator Teaches Hitachi ZX135US-7 Excavator to Dig on its Own
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How to Choose the Right Rubber Track for Your Equipment
Download your rubber track guide today for tire pro tips and tricks
DownloadView All