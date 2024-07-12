Alamo Group Industrial Division Senior VP Retires, Replacement Announced

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jul 12, 2024
headshot of Michael Haberman outgoing Alamo Group VP
Haberman began at Alamo Group in 2006 as president of its construction brand, Gradall Industries.
Alamo Group

Michael A. Haberman, the head of Alamo Group’s industrial division, will retire this year after 18 years at the company.

Vice president of the company’s Excavator and Vacuum Truck Group, Kevin Thomas, will succeed him when he steps down August 6.

Thomas’ previous role was as president of military vehicle manufacturer Navistar Defense LLC since 2015.

Haberman began at Alamo Group in 2006 as president of its construction brand Gradall Industries. As the executive vice president of the Industrial Equipment Division, he oversaw 13 of Alamo Group’s brands.

“Mike has been a valuable part of the executive team for several years, as well as a great leader in several previous capacities during his long and highly successful tenure within the company,” said Chief Executive Officer and President Jeffery A. Leonard. “His proactive approach to leadership has helped position the Industrial Equipment Division for continued growth. He will be missed.

“We are excited for Kevin Thomas to step into the executive vice president role leading the Industrial Equipment Division. I am confident Kevin will be successful in this expanded role, and I look forward to working with him in this new context.”

Alamo Group manufactures over 40 agricultural, construction and industrial equipment brands, including Bush Hog, Everest Construction, GradallMorbark, RhinoAg and Terrain King.

Alamo Group has announced two other retirements so far this year: Board Member Roderick R. Baty in February, and Executive VP and CFO Richard J. Wehrle in March.

