Deere to Pay $1.1M to Resolve Hiring Discrimination Allegations

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 14, 2024
Deere Excavator
John Deere

Deere & Company will pay $1,105,000 in back wages and interest to resolve alleged hiring discrimination affecting Black and Hispanic applicants at three of its agriculture, construction and forestry equipment production facilities in Illinois and Iowa, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The news comes just weeks after Caterpillar was ordered to pay $800,000 on similar hiring discrimination allegations.

The DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs says a routine evaluation found hiring disparities at Deere’s facilities in Milan, Illinois, and Ankeny and Waterloo, Iowa.

Preliminary findings alleged discrimination against 33 Black and 12 Hispanic applicants for warehouse positions in Milan; 36 Black applicants for assembler positions in Ankeny; and 196 Black applicants for production positions in Waterloo.

In addition to the back wages and interest, Deere must offer 53 jobs to eligible class members and evaluate its personnel practices, including its record-keeping and internal auditing procedures. 

As a federal contractor for the Army and Agriculture, Interior and Transportation departments, as well as the Defense Logistics Agency and the U.S. Forest Service, Deere must comply with Executive Order 11246, which prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, sex, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin. 

“The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to protecting America’s jobseekers from employment discrimination,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Midwest Regional Director Carmen Navarro in a June 6 statement. “The settlement reached with Deere & Co. resolves the hiring discrimination uncovered by OFCCP and ensures actions will be taken to correct and prevent a recurrence of discrimination.”

Over the last few months, Deere has laid off hundreds of workers at its plants in Waterloo and Ankeny, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois, with more layoffs expected amid declining agricultural equipment sales. Deere also recently announced plans to move production of midsize skid steers and compact track loaders to Mexico from Dubuque, Iowa, in 2026.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?

Deere reported a worldwide net income of $61.3 billion in 2023, up 16% over the previous year. However, the company’s latest financial report showed a 12% decline in global net sales and revenue in the second quarter. Deere forecasts a drop in sales across its agricultural, construction, and forestry divisions for fiscal 2024 globally and in the U.S.  

Related Stories
building shot Caterpillar sign Wamego Kansas attachments campus
Business
Caterpillar to Shut Down Attachments Manufacturing Complex in Kansas
Deere dozer pushing dirt Deere excavator dumpt truck background
Business
Deere to Relocate Midsize Skid Steer, CTL Production to Mexico
Gavel and a non-compete agreement
Business
What the Federal Ban on Non-Compete Agreements Means for Contractors
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
V1 A2916 Cc Min
Compact Excavators
Develon Debuts its Smallest Mini Excavator, the DX17Z-7
The 4,200-pound model sports a retractable undercarriage and collapsible dozer blade for entering spaces less than 5 feet wide.
Deere 333 P-Tier compact track loader
Compact equipment
Deere Unveils New Large-Frame Skid Steers, CTLs with "One-Piece Cab"
volvo electric l120 wheel loader going down ramp
Wheel Loaders
Volvo to Intro Largest Electric Wheel Loader, the L120, in N. America
2025 Honda Pioneer 700-4 Forest TrueTimber Atera Camo
Compact equipment
Honda Pioneer 700 UTV Gets Comfort Upgrades, New Colors for 2025
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Featured Sponsor
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The Top Trends in Fleet Management for 2024
The fleet management industry has dealt with significant disruptions recently and will continue to feel the effects throughout 2024. Continue reading to learn more.
DownloadView All