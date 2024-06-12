Caterpillar to Shut Down Attachments Manufacturing Complex in Kansas

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jun 12, 2024
building shot Caterpillar sign Wamego Kansas attachments campus
Caterpillar's Wamego complex has about 300 employees.
Caterpillar

Caterpillar has announced plans to close its attachments manufacturing complex in Wamego, Kansas.

The location produces excavator and wheel loaders buckets, dozer blades, and brackets and hooks for various attachments, such as shears, grapples and hammers, according to Caterpillar. It employs about 300 people, according to local industry organizations.

The plant is scheduled to be shuttered in mid-2025. Caterpillar announced the closing to employees June 6 “to better utilize capacity and ensure alignment with the company’s long-term strategy,” according to a company statement. “… The company will support employees during this transition.”

The Wamego campus spans 45 acres and has 10 buildings with a combined 258,000 square feet. In 2019, the plant had more than 450 employees. Jobs include welding, CNC machining, fabrication and forming, paint and assembly. About 90% of its products are shipped to customers in North America, according to Caterpillar.

The news follows a previous announcement that the company plans to invest $90 million at its facilities in Texas to build its new C13D engine.

Local economic and political leaders in Wamego expressed disappointment at losing one of the city’s largest employers.  

“This news has undoubtedly caused significant concern among our community, as Caterpillar has been an integral part of our local economy and a key source of livelihood for many families,” reads a joint statement from the Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation, City of Wamego, Pottawatomie County, Wamego Chamber of Commerce, and Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce.

The statement pledges to help the affected employees, as well as try to attract companies to replace the jobs.

“We understand the uncertainty and anxiety this situation brings, but we remain hopeful and resolute in our efforts to turn this challenge into an opportunity for growth and renewal,” the statement says. “Our commitment to the well-being of our community is unwavering, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our community emerges from this stronger and more resilient.”

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?

 

Related Stories
Deere dozer pushing dirt Deere excavator dumpt truck background
Business
Deere to Relocate Midsize Skid Steer, CTL Production to Mexico
Gavel and a non-compete agreement
Business
What the Federal Ban on Non-Compete Agreements Means for Contractors
bauma trade show in Munich, Germany
Business
Plan Ahead: 2025 Construction Trade Shows and Conferences Set
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
volvo electric l120 wheel loader going down ramp
Wheel Loaders
Volvo to Intro Largest Electric Wheel Loader, the L120, in N. America
The 20-metric-ton loader has a lift capacity of 6 metric tons and is slated for rollout to select markets in North America in the 4th quarter.
2025 Honda Pioneer 700-4 Forest TrueTimber Atera Camo
Compact equipment
Honda Pioneer 700 UTV Gets Comfort Upgrades, New Colors for 2025
Volvo L120H Wheel Loader digging in pile
Wheel Loaders
New Engine, Loaded with Tech: Volvo Rolls Out L110H, L120H Wheel Loaders
New Holland ML35T small articulated loader boom extended dumping mulch on pile
Compact equipment
New Holland's New Small Articulated Loaders Get Telescopic Booms
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Featured Sponsor
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Tires are a major component of operating cost in any construction application. The selection process can seem daunting, but the procedure is a simple, straightforward series of steps.
DownloadView All