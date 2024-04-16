Boeing's Outgoing CEO Exits Caterpillar's Board

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 16, 2024
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun
Caterpillar

Boeing’s outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun will also exit Caterpillar’s board of directors, according to a report from Reuters.

Calhoun informed Caterpillar of his decision to forgo re-election to the board at the company’s 2024 annual shareholder meeting, the company said in an April 3 regulatory filing.

“Mr. Calhoun’s decision was not the result of any disagreement with the Company. The Board of Directors is very grateful to Mr. Calhoun for his valuable contributions and many years of dedicated and excellent service,” the statement said. Caterpillar’s Board of Directors currently has 10 members. Calhoun has been a director since 2011.

Calhoun has served as president and CEO of The Boening Company since January 2020. He plans to leave his post as the company’s top executive by the end of this year amid regulatory pressure following a mid-flight panel blowout on a 737 MAX 9 plane in January.

Prior to working for Boeing, Calhoun held executive roles with The Blackstone Group, Nielsen Holdings and General Electric. 

Related Stories
ECO Jarecki holds a bear cub rescued from an excavator cab
Business
Displaced Bear Cub Hides Out in Excavator Cab
Epiroc construction and mining tools and attachments
Business
Epiroc Splits Tool and Attachment Divisions, Appoints New Division President
José Cuadrado, global chief executive officer, Yanmar Compact Equipment
Business
Yanmar Compact Equipment Appoints José Cuadrado as New Global CEO
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Man holding an electric equipment charger
Market Pulse
Poll: Contractors Reveal Electric Construction Equipment Purchase Plans
In our latest poll, contractors weighed in on why you won't pry diesel machines from their cold, dead hands — or why they're ready to make the switch.
collapsed trench knoxville tenn. where worker died
Safety & Compliance
18 Workers Killed in Trench Collapses Since Record Deadly 2022
Cat 973 track loader
Heavy equipment
Cat Unleashes the Industry's Largest Track Loader, the 973
ECO Jarecki holds a bear cub rescued from an excavator cab
Business
Displaced Bear Cub Hides Out in Excavator Cab
Fabick Cat Centennial Anniversary event
Dealers
Judge Orders Ex-Fabick Cat CEO to Sell Back Voting Shares
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Construction Fleet Management: 2024 Buyers Guide
DownloadView All