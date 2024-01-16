CNH Industrial, the parent company of the Case and New Holland construction equipment brands, has announced cuts to its senior leadership team and a realignment of roles.

The news follows a November 2023 announcement of an immediate 5% reduction to CNH’s salaried workforce, with the company citing softening demand for its Case IH and New Holland brands agricultural equipment.

The new 11-person team will now be known as the Global Leadership Team and will serve as the company’s operational decision-making body responsible for driving business performance, executing strategic priorities, serving customers worldwide, and providing leadership to CNH's approximately 40,000 employees.

CNH says the leaner structure is designed to deliver focused and accountable leadership, prioritizing its agriculture, construction and financial business segments.

The GLT members and their corresponding areas of accountability are as follows:

Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer

Oddone Incisa, Chief Financial Officer

Derek Neilson, President, Agriculture

Stefano Pampalone, President, Construction

Fritz Eichler, Chief Technology Officer

Marc Kermisch, Chief Digital and Information Officer

Scott Moran, Chief Quality and Business System Officer

Tom Verbaeten, Chief Supply Chain Officer

Kelly Manley, Chief Human Resources Officer

Kevin Barr, Senior Leadership Advisor

Roberto Russo, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

Former members of the Senior Leadership Team not included in the new structure include Brad Crews, president of North America; Carlo Alberto Sisto, president of EMEA; Vilmar Fistarol, president of Latin America; and Chun Woytera, president of Asia Pacific.

According to the news release, regional and support function leaders will now report directly into the global leadership team “to ensure rapid and improved customer-centric decision making.”

Looking ahead, CNH says it is balancing continued investments in iron and technology and, as such, has elevated Fritz Eichler to chief technology officer. Eichler will drive the development, execution, and integration of CNH’s iron and technology platforms.

“We are confident this enhanced leadership structure will better support our customers while augmenting operational efficiency and execution. With heightened focus, this GLT will accelerate delivery of our strategic priorities and drive increased value for our shareholders,” said Scott W. Wine, CEO at CNH. “This transition and all our strategic activities have the common goal of ensuring a bright future for CNH.”