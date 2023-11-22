Sany to Open North Carolina Distribution Center

Chinese heavy equipment manufacturer Sany plans to open a 532,427-square-foot warehouse and distribution center near the Port of Wilmington in Wilmington, North Carolina, in January 2024.

The company has signed a long-term lease for the facility, which formerly housed Terex Cranes. It comes equipped with 20 cranes, industrial-quality power and internal and direct rail service. Recent upgrades include new rail infrastructure and a blast, paint and cure booth. It is located 2 miles from the port, which it intends to use for shipments of its construction, port and material handling equipment.

“Sany America is excited to be coming to the Wilmington area as part of our expansion in the North American market. The location near the port, capabilities of the facility and local community were all factors that exceeded our expectations and led to our selection of Wilmington Business Park,” said Qingwei Xu, CEO of Sany America.

According to the announcement from Wilmington Business Development, the company estimates the regional staging equipment yard will create 50 jobs, with hiring ramping up over time. Sany employs a worldwide workforce of more than 26,000, and its 2022 sales topped $80 billion globally, according to The Wall Street Journal. Sany’s U.S. subsidiary, Sany America, is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia.

“The arrival of Sany America adds another prominent global name to our list of high-quality companies in the market, validating the impact of our long-range strategic planning and expanding on the development of the near/at-port model here in the Port City,” said Scott Satterfield, CEO of Wilmington Business Development.