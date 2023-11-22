Sany to Open North Carolina Distribution Center

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 22, 2023
Sany North Carolina Distribution Center
Wilmington Business Development

Chinese heavy equipment manufacturer Sany plans to open a 532,427-square-foot warehouse and distribution center near the Port of Wilmington in Wilmington, North Carolina, in January 2024.

The company has signed a long-term lease for the facility, which formerly housed Terex Cranes. It comes equipped with 20 cranes, industrial-quality power and internal and direct rail service. Recent upgrades include new rail infrastructure and a blast, paint and cure booth. It is located 2 miles from the port, which it intends to use for shipments of its construction, port and material handling equipment.

Sany America is excited to be coming to the Wilmington area as part of our expansion in the North American market. The location near the port, capabilities of the facility and local community were all factors that exceeded our expectations and led to our selection of Wilmington Business Park,” said Qingwei Xu, CEO of Sany America.

According to the announcement from Wilmington Business Development, the company estimates the regional staging equipment yard will create 50 jobs, with hiring ramping up over time. Sany employs a worldwide workforce of more than 26,000, and its 2022 sales topped $80 billion globally, according to The Wall Street Journal. Sany’s U.S. subsidiary, Sany America, is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia.

“The arrival of Sany America adds another prominent global name to our list of high-quality companies in the market, validating the impact of our long-range strategic planning and expanding on the development of the near/at-port model here in the Port City,” said Scott Satterfield, CEO of Wilmington Business Development.

Related Stories
Workers reviewing plans
Business
FMI Study Reports Decline in Construction Labor Productivity
Concept photo of charging solution for mini excavator
Mergers & Acquisitions
Komatsu Acquiring American Battery Solutions to Advance Electrification Options
Kubota backhoe dumping rocks
Business
Kubota Announces Executive Leadership Changes
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Partner Insights
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Top Stories
2025 Ram 1500 truck hauling a Case compact track loader
Pickups
2025 Ram 1500 Loses Hemi V8 Option, Gets Hurricane Turbo V6s
The new 3.0-liter in-line sixes give the truck more power, torque and fuel efficiency, but towing capacity takes a hit compared to the V8 Hemi.
red blu white 2024 Chevy Silverado pickup trucks lined up mountain background
Pickups
What’s New in 2024 for Chevy's Silverado 1500 Pickup?
SY135C Sany excavator in parking lot in front of building
Compact Excavators
Sany Releases Five New Small Excavators with Upgraded Features
Shelby 2023 F-250 Super Baja side view driving in desert
Pickups
“Bad to the Bone!” – Shelby Turns Ford F-250 Super Duty into Super Baja
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2024 Fleet Technology Trend Report
The 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to find out more!
DownloadView All