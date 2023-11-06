LiuGong to Sell Polish Factories, Move Dressta Dozer Production to China

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 6, 2023
Dressta TD-15M Crawler Dozer
Dressta

LiuGong is selling its Polish production facilities back to Huta Stalowa Wola, the company it acquired the Dressta dozer line from in 2012, according to a report from Yicai Global, a Chinese financial news outlet.

LiuGong’s acquisition of the Dressta business was its first outright acquisition outside of its domestic market. The company will retain the Dressta brand and its machine sales, parts, and after-sale service business.

Manufacturing of the crawler dozers will be transferred to China, with LiuGong citing a 30 percent reduction in manufacturing costs and greater productivity. The report also noted regional insecurity amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a contributing factor for the move.

Huta Stalowa Wola will acquire the land, factories, and factory equipment, as well as all current factory employees.

Liugong is expected to make $17 million from the sale, according to Yicai Global, with the assets valued at around $48.8 million by UK professional services group Ernst & Young, slightly lower than the sales price of $50.4 million that was negotiated by both parties.

LiuGong Machinery (Poland) sp z o.o. served as the European headquarters for the Chinese construction equipment manufacturer. A new regional office will be established for parts distribution and training activities.

After the transaction, Liugong Dressta says it will “focus more on research and development, design and marketing to provide more reliable and tailored solutions for the European market.” 


Related Stories
Cat 265 compact track loader
Business
Caterpillar Growth Steams Ahead with 12% Sales Boost in Q3
Develon DX1000LC-7 excavator on white background
Business
Hyundai’s Purchase of Doosan Infracore Pays Off After 2 Years of Profits
Terex Corporation Leadership Succession Plan
Business
Terex Announces Retirement of Chairman and CEO John Garrison Jr.
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Toyota Tundra TRD Performance Package
Pickups
"Monster Power & Torque": Toyota Tundra Gets New TRD Performance Package
The upgrade gives the pickup model a walloping 469 horsepower and higher low-end torque.
Maxresdefault 6545079554b8a
The Dirt
“A Very Smooth Ride” – Test Run of Deere’s 644 P-Tier Wheel Loader
Case TL100 compact utility loader dumping dirt
Compact Utility Loaders
Stand-On Mini Loaders: Doing So Much More Than Loading
eS1000 Electric Swing Loader
Construction Equipment
Mecalac Goes Electric with New eS1000 Swing Loader
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2024 Fleet Technology Trend Report
The 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to find out more!
DownloadView All