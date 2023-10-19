Senior leadership changes have been announced at JLG Industries

JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation business, has announced the retirement of its president, Frank Nerenhausen.

Nerenhausen, executive vice president of Oshkosh Corporation and president of its access lift equipment segment that includes JLG and Jerr-Dan, is stepping down as of November 13 and will serve as an adviser through August 2024.

Mahesh Narang, former vice president and president of components at Cummins Inc., has been appointed to succeed him.

Nerenhausen is retiring after more than 37 years with Oshkosh Corporation.

Since joining the company as an intern in 1986, his career has included a range of management and leadership assignments of increasing responsibility across business segments. He was named the company’s access segment president in 2012.

“Frank has built a world-class team, successfully leading JLG to great heights for more than a decade,” said John Pfeifer, president and chief executive officer of Oshkosh Corporation. “During his tenure, the access segment has achieved significant growth and profitability, while introducing progressive innovations that leave our business in an outstanding position with a bright future.”

Continuing, Pfeifer noted that the company is pleased to welcome an executive of Narang’s caliber to Oshkosh.

“He is a results-driven, people-first leader with a track record of driving growth and operational excellence through a clear strategic vision,” the CEO said.

At Cummins, Narang developed the strategic direction and led all operational aspects of the company’s Component’s business.

In addition, he executed a forward-looking strategy to grow in core diesel markets while expanding new and fuel-agnostic adjacent markets and led the acquisition and integration of several companies, helping grow the Components business by over 50% to prepare for future technologies.

“We are confident that Mahesh will build on the exceptional work and strong momentum underway at Access and look forward to benefitting from his global knowledge,” Pfeifer said.

Narang expressed an eagerness to join the 106-year company's people-first culture.

“I am eager to work alongside such a talented team to advance its strategic initiatives and develop the next generation of purpose-built vehicles and equipment for customers and grow shareholder value,” he said.

Amidst the change in leadership, the company is also taking the opportunity to align the commercial activities of JLG Americas to prepare for future growth.

Tim Morris, who has been with JLG since 1992, has been appointed chief commercial officer for JLG Americas. He will be responsible for overseeing all JLG whole goods and aftermarket commercial business initiatives in the Americas region.

“We have an exceptionally strong bench of talent at our Access segment,” Pfeifer said. “Mahesh’s diversified experience combined with the longevity of Tim’s experience and deep customer relationships will allow us to continue our growth trajectory and maintain our market leadership.”