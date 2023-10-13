JCB to Build its Largest U.S. Factory in Texas, Create 1,500 Jobs

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Oct 13, 2023
JCB 505-20TC telehandler dumping black dirt
JCB will expand its construction equipment manufacturing in the U.S. by building a new plant in San Antonio, Texas.
JCB

JCB plans to build a new factory in San Antonio, Texas, that will create 1,500 jobs over five years, the company announced today.

The company, which has its North American headquarters near Savannah, Georgia, plans to open a 720,000-square-foot plant on a 400-acre site in San Antonio.

JCB says it will announce later which of its machines will be manufactured in Texas.

A news release from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said the new plant would manufacture “telescopic handlers and aerial work platforms,” and the project is expected to create more than $265 million in capital investment. As incentives, the state is giving JCB a $5.7 million grant.

Currently, the company has 1,000 employees in Savannah. The 500,000-square-foot Savannah plant opened in 2001. There, it makes skid steer loaders, compact track loaders and Teleskids. It also builds the High Mobility Engineer Excavator and Light Capability Rough Terrain Forklift for the U.S. military and other NATO-aligned forces.

In 2018, the company announced it had ceased production of its 3CX backhoe in Savannah to make room for production of its 505-20TC compact telehandler. The backhoe production moved to England. The company also opened a parts warehouse and distribution center in Miami to free up more manufacturing space at the Savannah plant, which at the time had 600 employees.

JCB says the new factory is part of its construction-equipment expansion plans for North America, where it has seen “extensive growth.”

“North America is integral to the growth and success of JCB’s business in the future, and the time is now right for JCB to expand its manufacturing presence there,” says Graeme Macdonald, JCB CEO. “Texas is a vibrant and growing economy, and the state offers great advantages in terms of a central location, as well as good highway and port access. The city of San Antonio also has a well-established skills base, which makes it a very attractive place to set up a factory.”

JCB is based in Great Britain and has 22 factories around the world. It was formed in 1945 and sold its first product in the U.S., the 4C backhoe, in 1964.

“The growth we’ve experienced in the past few years in North America has been extensive, and demand for our products continues to grow,” says Richard Fox-Marrs, president and CEO for JCB North America. “The decision to expand our manufacturing footprint will bring us even closer to our customers and will allow us to further capitalize on market opportunities in North America."

For North America, JCB sales equipment for construction, agricultural, landscaping and defense markets. Construction products include excavators, backhoes, skid steers, compact track loaders, telehandlers, wheel loaders, scissor lifts, articulated boom lifts, site dumpers, rough-terrain forklifts, engines and generators.

Related Stories
Senior Editor Ryan Whisner holds Equipment World's 2023 Construction Media Alliance Awards.
Business
Equipment World Wins Big at Construction Media Alliance Awards
Used excavators for sale
Business
Multiple States Warn of Uptick in Heavy Equipment Sales Scams
Hy-Brid Lifts partnership meeting with Turkish holding company ASKO
Mergers & Acquisitions
ASKO Acquires Majority Stake in Hy-Brid Lifts
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Partner Insights
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 6529bfabb9dc8
The Dirt
Review: Deere’s New 350 P-Tier Excavator is in it for the Long Haul
A machine designed to go beyond the 15,000- to 20,000-hour mark, watch The Dirt to learn more about Bryan Furnace's test run.
Ditch Witch SK1750 stand-on mini skid steer dumping rocks onto rock pile
Compact Utility Loaders
Ditch Witch Expands Stand-On Mini Skid Steer Line with New SK1750 (Video)
Yanmar ViO80-7_SV100-7 mini excavators on display
Compact Excavators
Yanmar Completely Redesigns its 2 Largest Compact Excavators
Cat 255 and 265 Compact Track Loaders loading dump truck
Compact Track Loaders
Cat’s Next Generation 255 and 265 CTLs Get More Power, Lift Height
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All